Florida pest control officer accused plans to release a billion mosquitoes





Florida residents have blown up a local pest control “terrorist” in a plan to release a billion mutant mosquitoes in Keys. The Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) area is set up to release genetically hacked “broken horsetails” to combat insect-borne viruses such as yellow fever. Four 1 billion mutant mosquitoes will be released in Keys to fight insect vector viruses like yellow fever Credit: GETTY Four Florida pest control officers are called “terrorists” for the plan Credit: GETTY The trial is scheduled to begin this week, with up to 144,000 modified mosquitoes being released in the first phase over the next 12 weeks. This project aims to reduce the number of Aedes aegypti known to carry diseases such as dengue fever, chikungunya fever, Zika fever and yellow fever. Developed by the British biotechnology company Oxitect, male mosquitoes do not bite and are introduced in small areas of a selected number of areas in the Monroe region. However, Florida residents have asked the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to end “this live experiment” because they have blown up the organization as a “terrorist.” Barry Ray of the Florida Keys Environmental Union said: “People here in Florida do not agree with genetically engineered mosquito and human experiments.” In what Oxitec Regulatory Director Dr. Nathan Rose calls a “self-limiting” gene, insects that are set to be released are genetically modified to pass specific proteins when mating. I will. Researchers hope that as the number of women in the next generation decreases, the overall population of mosquitoes will decrease and the prevalence of the diseases they carry will decrease. Ultimately, up to 1 billion people will be released in the region over a two-year period as authorities respond to the recent outbreak of yellow fever earlier this year. Dana Perls, Food and Technology Program Manager at Friends of the Earth, described the incident as a “dark moment in history.” She states: “EPA must stop this live experiment immediately. “The release of genetically engineered mosquitoes puts Floridian, the environment, and endangered species at risk in the midst of a pandemic.” Four Researchers hope that the results of the experiment will reduce the overall mosquito population. Credit: GETTY Four However, many residents say they do not agree with the program Credit: AP “terrorist” After the breakthrough approval of the pilot project was announced in 2020, residents of the area blew up the execution of the operation. In March, an independent committee of experts revealed that GE mosquitoes could pose a significant threat to the Florida Keys’ sensitive ecosystem and population. Meganhal, a resident of Islamorada, spoke at a council meeting where she complained about her. “We found this criminal. We are being bullied by the experiment,” she said in March. “I think it’s a crime that we are exposed to this terrorism by our own Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board.” Residents say the EPA bypassed official procedures and did not require formal peer review or preliminary testing before the modified mosquitoes were released into the wild. Ray added: “We really believe we are fighting one of the most serious regulatory dysfunctions we can imagine.” “All this risk that helps commercial companies get to market faster with products that haven’t really proven anything but failure in all previous field trials.” Despite agreeing to file a proceeding in the US state last year, Oxitec is already conducting this type of experiment in other parts of the world. In recent years, the company claims that similar tests using Aedes aegypti technology have been successful in Brazil and the Cayman Islands without “remaining in the environment and harming beneficial insects.” According to the website.. Put on socks Ghislaine Maxwell sleeps in socks to keep her from waking up Town hell Shooting in New York surged 257%, killing passengers and helping strangers “Bad vibes” Realtors find “disturbing” children’s drawings and eerie messages in empty homes “HEAR THE POP” Police officers laugh at their video breaking dementia-13 arms of a woman arrested for over $ “Stop suppressing them!” Don Jr. ridicules Megan and Harry’s $ 25 million Spotify as musician Hume Return with a bang Elite sex clubs reopen to A-listers for orgy “away from prying eyes” Said: “A recent similar demonstration project in the Brazilian city of Indiatuba found that Oxytech mosquitoes suppressed disease-carrying Aedes aegypti by up to 95 percent after only 13 weeks of treatment. “This is compared to an unprocessed control site in the same city.” After being bitten by a mosquito and infected, human feet swell to the size of a small pig

