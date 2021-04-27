Model strategies to address barriers to cervical cancer treatment and palliative care among women in Zimbabwe: a public health approach | BMC Women’s Health

Main theme: strategies to address barriers to cervical cancer treatment and care

Most participants had high hopes that with enough investments and sound policies key barriers to accessing cervical cancer treatment and care could be removed. A myriad of sub-themes emerged related to some of the key strategies that could be implemented in the country to improve access and utilization of treatment and palliative care services by women with cervical cancer.

Individual level sub-themes

Sub-theme: provision of free or subsidized services

Most participants reported that cervical cancer treatment and care was associated with high costs which could not be afforded by most people and hence the government should consider free or subsidized services. Some indicated that human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis (TB) were being treated for free hence they felt that cervical cancer should also be considered for free treatment. Some respondents complained that the government and its partners were only providing them with free screening services yet if one is suspected of cervical cancer they would have to rely on out-of-pocket funding. One young caregiver suggested a strategy to assist cervical cancer patients to access treatment and care:

“@@@I think if the government could subsidize medication to allow people to get it at a cheaper price because someone from the rural areas who doesn’t work cannot afford the medication”. Caregiver, 20–30 years from Goromonzi.

One FGD participant mentioned that uptake for screening services was low because when one is suspected of cervical cancer they would need to pay high bills for treatment which they would not afford hence some women would opt not to be screened at all:

“@@@I don’t think it’s easy to go for screening because if you are suspected of cervical cancer the next stages needed for confirmation are very expensive so I think the government should lower the charges of cervical cancer servicesso that people can get treatment earlier”. Healthy woman, FGD participant from Hopely.

Another respondent reported that women with cervical cancer were dying due to lack of resources hence the government should do something to help them:

“@@@I think the government could facilitate for free treatment of cervical cancer for all women in Zimbabwe and it would alleviate the problem because many can actually die because of lack of resources to get treatment”. Cervical cancer survivor, 50–60 years from Shurugwi.

Sub-theme: provision of transport to treating health facilities through coupons or cash

Most respondents alluded to the centralization of cancer treatment services causing challenges for women who live in rural areas. The high costs of transport to treating facilities deter some women from seeking early treatment for cervical cancer. One respondent revealed that addressing the transport challenges would improve access and uptake of treatment and care services for cervical cancer.

“@@@Transport costs have to be small if people are to come in for treatment and care and if there are huge it has defeated our purpose. So that’s a very big policy issue that we need to discuss”. Key informant from World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Harare.

Sub-theme: provision of accommodation to women with cervical cancer during their treatment

With only two cancer treating health facilities in the country most respondents reported accommodation challenges during treatment sessions. Some of the patients have no relatives in major cities where treatment and care are provided hence, they are faced with many problems. One respondent explained her challenges in accessing treatment and care:

“@@@I do not have relatives in Harare so as a result my challenges will be much more and they include accommodation, food, transport and also medication”. Women with cervical cancer, FGD participant.

Societal level sub-themes

Sub-theme: strengthening of health education in communities and training of health workers.

Some respondents reported that health education and cervical cancer awareness that were being given to communities were not adequate hence more was required in order to reach more people. Lack of knowledge about cervical cancer and its treatment was a source of misconceptions which were further impeding access and utilization of treatment services. One respondent revealed the limitations of the current awareness and health education interventions:

“@@@… I don’t think we are reaching enough in terms of education because we just give health education to those that would have visited the health and we don’t have outreach programmes that help us reach the communities.” Midwife, key informant from Harare Hospital.

Two other key informants also suggested strengthening of education for health workers:

“@@@…the health worker needs education in order to disseminate all the information, now they are disseminating the message that there is lots of cervical cancer and people should go and be screened and they stop there. Any other question asked they cannot go any further, so we need to educate and empower the lowest level of health workers who reaches the highest number of people in the communities”. Senior Pathologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“@@@…..for health care professionals maybe our curriculum also needs to be adjusted to incorporate more cancer awareness as we go like what we have done with communicable diseases.” Pharmacologist, key informant from Harare.

An apostolic sect prophet proposed improved health education in communities to increase early detection of cervical cancer:

“@@@According to my thinking from the church side or prophecy the cancer care people should educate people in our churches”. Apostolic sect prophet, key informant from Zvimba.

Sub-theme: community engagement

Most respondents reported the need for community engagement in promoting uptake of screening and treating services for cervical cancer. Some of the community leaders that are crucial to engage because of their significant influence on communities include local leaders, traditional healers, pastors and prophets. One key informant had this to say:

“@@@…as Africans we know that you go to present whether to a village health worker or traditional healer or doctor or nurse when you are sick…” Senior Pathologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

A traditional healer reiterated the influence and importance of traditional healers in cervical cancer screening, treatment and care utilization:

“@@@…we [traditional healers] are seeing 80% of women with cervical cancer or the population in Zimbabwe consults traditional practitioners because they are accessible and their medicines are affordable”. Traditional healer, key informant from Harare.

Another community leader reported on their experience with women affected by cervical cancer:

“@@@…we have heard about it [cervical cancer] and we have been praying for people coming to church who had that challenge…..but we [pastors] are not well informed about the disease as there is no platform for the Ministry of Health to engage with the Church but we believe such a platform is essential for health related collaborations”. Senior pastor, key informant from Harare.

An apostolic sect prophet reported the importance collaborations with the government in order to improve access to cervical cancer treatment and care:

“@@@… the best is for people that have the knowledge on to come to s like churches and ask to address the congregants because the moment you address maybe 1000 people gathered it means you have given information to almost 5000 people because the 1000 people will then spread the word out there…”. Apostolic sect prophet, key informant from Zvimba.

National Health system sub-themes

Sub-theme: establishment of more screening and treatment health facilities

Most respondents suggested the establishment of more cervical cancer screening and treating health facilities across the country. This is due to the inadequate number of health facilities providing these services. A caregiver suggested the following strategy:

“@@@…if they could also increase the number of hospitals in different provinces that treat cancer of the cervix because some come from as far as Bulawayo and if you have no relative in Harare what will you do?” Caregiver,20–30 years old from Goromonzi.

One key informant reiterated the need to increase screening facilities through mobile clinics:

“@@@I think it can also go a long way if there are mobile screening services because remember some of our facilities patients need to walk some 5kms to access them.” Senior Gynaecologist, key informant from Harare Hospital.

Sub-theme: increasing capacity in screening and treating health facilities

Increasing the capacity of cervical cancer screening and treating health facilities was a salient emerging sub-theme especially among healthy women, women with cervical cancer and health workers. One health worker reported the following:

“@@@I think three broad areas: health education, capacity and costs are the major areas that we need to tackle, and others may come in as we go.” WHO Expert, key informant from WHO Country Office.

Another key informant reiterated the need to strengthen existing facilities to increase their capacities:

“…I think we need to improve the treatment s that are available. Make them function optimally before we start thinking of establishing new s.” Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Another key issue that emerged is the issue of addressing persistent radiotherapy machine breakdowns to ensure uninterrupted services. One key informant reported the following with regards to the radiotherapy machines:

“@@@I think also the fact that access to treatment was not consistent in the sense that there were times when machines for treating patients were not working that also can be a negative push factor and needs to be addressed urgently”. Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Sub-theme: decentralization of some services such as follow-ups

The salient strategy reported by most respondents was for the government to decentralize treatment and care of cervical cancer to lower levels of the health system across the country. A key informant reported the need to decentralize other services such as follow-ups of patients:

“@@@Concerning decentralizing some services such as follow up services I think that is imperative however; in terms of treatment I think we need to improve the treatment s that are available. Make them function optimally before we start thinking of establishing other s.” Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Sub-theme: building of multidisciplinary teams of health workers in treating health facilities

Another sub-theme that emerged was the need to build multi-disciplinary teams of health workers to provide the comprehensive treatment services for cervical cancer. Teamwork cannot be underestimated given the multitude of care levels that cervical cancer patients have to go through as part of their treatment and care. Other registered practitioners such as traditional healers and prophets should also be engaged through their representative bodies in order to promote awareness and address stigma and misconceptions about cervical cancer:

“@@@We shouldn’t forget that we have other people who claim to know a lot about cancer in the communities and societies be they herbalist, traditionalists and spiritual healers that are saying things and you know somehow psychologically or traditionally black people tend to believe them” Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The multi-disciplinary approach to cervical cancer treatment and care sub-theme was reinforced especially by oncology specialists:

“@@@What we are also lacking in terms of cancer care is that multi-disciplinary approach because then when you have multi-disciplines all coming together to work together at least for the good of the patient and at the end of the day you find that you will get reinforcement and collaboration of whatever needs to be done for the patient. If I may say even in this department, we don’t have social workers and psychologists, I mean we have oncology nurses, but they cannot double up to be everything.” Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Another key informant explained palliative care and how it is provided by multiple health care workers using a team approach:

“@@@Palliative care is the treatment that is given to a patient from the point of diagnosis up to his or her death. It is also a multidisciplinary approach that involves the oncologists, physicists, radiographers, nurses, social welfare, family and church”. Oncology nurse, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Sub-theme: development and rolling out standardized guidelines

Another sub-theme that emerged from the study was the issue of development and rolling out of referral and treatment guidelines to all levels of the health care system. One respondent explained the need for guidelines:

“@@@Yes people can say we refer a patient but I think we need guidelines such that if a patient is suspected of having cervical cancer they know that I’m going to go to this place to see either doctor A or doctor B or a cervical cancer clinic that they will just go straight into cervical cancer clinic without having to be booked into a general clinic because that helps”. Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Another key informant reiterated the need for developing guidelines with input of multi-disciplinary team of health workers:

“@@@…we need to have guidelines that are set up by a multi-disciplinary team. It must be the whole team. It must be pathologists, it must be oncologists, it must be gynaecologists, it must be the nurses, epidemiologists coming together looking at the data, looking at the population coming up with guidelines that work for us here in Zimbabwe”. Senior Pathologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Sub-theme: reformation of AIDS levy into a Fund that would fund priority disease areas such as cervical cancer

The AIDS levy was established to mobilize domestic resources to scale-up treatment and care for HIV/AIDS in Zimbabwe. However, HIV/AIDS is a known risk factor for cervical cancer yet the same fund does not cater for cervical cancer treatment services. Some respondents reported that the AIDS levy needed to be reformed so that it funds priority disease areas of which cervical cancer is one of them:

“@@@I think now there is so much to talk about cancer. The need is there people may feel overwhelmed if they are going to have another levy in addition to the AIDS levy but what I would recommend is that the AIDS levy can be slashed and then they share the AIDS levy and the Cancer levy but not to call it AIDS levy hoping that they will then share with cancer. There should be a separate budget for cancer”. Senior Oncologist, key informant from Parirenyatwa Hospital.