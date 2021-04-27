With the surge in opioid deaths, the Biden team moves to make buprenorphine treatment mainstreamExBulletin

Switch captions Joe Ladle / Getty Images

Joe Ladle / Getty Images

The Biden administration says new federal guidelines released Tuesday will allow far more practitioners to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug that has been shown to reduce opioid recurrence and death from overdose. ..

This change lowers the regulatory hurdles that critics believe will significantly limit the use of life-saving drugs during a surge in drug deaths.

“This has become much easier for doctors as well as other practitioners,” Dr. Rachel Levine, Deputy Director of Health, told NPR.

The new rules eliminate training requirements and allow a wide range of healthcare professionals, including nurse practitioners, physician midwives, and certified nurse midwives, to offer buprenorphine treatment.

“Many rural areas across the country are short of doctors,” said Tom Cordell, head of the Federal Department of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

“By expanding [buprenorphine guidelines to include] These additional practitioners are likely to extend access to treatment to these rural areas, “he added.

This move takes place at the dire moments of the country’s opioid epidemic. Experts say the epidemic of illegal fentanyl, combined with the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a catastrophic rise in fatal overdose.

More than 90,000 Americans have died in the 12 months to September 2020, according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl-related deaths increased by 55%..

The Biden administration acknowledged the increasing pressure to respond to the crisis and indicated that it wanted to make buprenorphine more widely available.

This drug works by reducing opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms and helps prevent recurrence.

Regina Label, director of the White House’s National Drug Control Policy Bureau, told reporters earlier this month, “We are definitely looking at what is within federal authority to reduce these barriers. “. “We know it’s urgent.”

The Biden administration called for criticism earlier this year after the cancellation Plans to relax the Buprenorphine rules announced by the Trump White House In January.

These new guidelines go even further by allowing more practitioners to prescribe drugs. Healthcare professionals will need additional training and federal exemptions even if they plan to treat more than 30 patients with medication.

Dr. Patrice Harris, head of the American Medical Association’s opioid task force, said restrictions could be a problem for emergency physicians who see a large number of patients with opioid use disorders.

But Harris described the new guidelines as “a step in the right direction.” This will allow more family doctors to put addiction treatment into practice.

Dr. Yngvild Olsen of the American Society of Addiction Medicine also praised this change. She said her organization would continue to urge Congress to pass a bill that would remove the remaining barriers to buprenorphine prescribing.

“Having another category of training focused on this single drug inadvertently encouraged carelessness for people with addiction,” she said.

Doctors cannot escape the stigma. Studies show that many doctors are reluctant to treat addicted patients Even if better treatments like buprenorphine become available.

Keith Humphreys, who studies addiction at Stanford University, says one test of these new buprenorphine guidelines is whether doctors begin to consider opioid use disorders as chronic diseases that can be treated with appropriate medication. Said.

“It’s going to be a big change,” Humphreys said. “But it requires the medical system to respond … say, ok, they opened the door for us, let’s walk it.”