Shift workers are up to three times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals, according to a UK study





Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — A new UK study suggests that shift workers are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than people with traditional working hours. Researchers at the University of Manchester, Oxford, and the University of the West Indies use data from more than 280,000 participants in UK Biobank surveys, hospital episode statistics, and UK health records to work irregular night shifts. It turns out that there are three people doing this. You are many times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 in the hospital. In addition, researchers are twice as likely that irregular shift workers are positive for COVID-19, and workers with permanent shifts are positive for COVID-19. I found it 2.5 times more likely. The study, published Monday in the online journal Thorax, found that the increased risk of shift work remained unchanged after considering other risk factors such as sleep deprivation, body mass index (BMI), and smoking. .. "This study shows that there is a very strong link between shift work and COVID-19 hospitalization, even after managing existing COVID-19 risk factors," the study said in a news release. Said. The study also found that shift workers are more likely to test positive for COVID-19, regardless of the type of work they are doing and whether the shift is daytime or nighttime. did. Given the magnitude of the association found in this study, researchers note that the risk of shift work is comparable to other known COVID-19 risk factors such as ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and BMI. I will. "The main difference from shift work compared to most other COVID-19 risk factors is that this risk can be mitigated relatively quickly," the researchers write in the study. "A possible solution is to increase the distance between workers, wear personal protective equipment, and enhance the cleaning of the work space." Researchers have hypothesized some possible explanations for this association. For example, increasing occupancy in these workplaces, reducing cleaning time between shifts, and disturbing the body's natural rhythm. The health risks associated with shift work are fairly well known. Other studies have shown that shift workers are more susceptible to infections, respiratory illness, diabetes, and cancer. However, this survey has some limitations. For example, the data cannot be identified as the cause, and the data from UK Biobank was collected between 2006 and 2010, albeit with some updates.

