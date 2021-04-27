COVID-19 may increase the likelihood of heart failure, even in people without prior heart risk-Consumer Health News

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Rarely, new studies show that people hospitalized with COVID-19 can develop heart failure, even if they previously had a healthy heart. I am.

Researchers found that of the more than 6,400 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 0.6% had new heart failure. This included eight patients (mostly relatively young men) who had no history of heart disease or its risk factors.

Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood effectively enough to meet the needs of the body, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, fluid accumulation, and swollen feet and feet. I will.

Doctors know that patients with COVID-19 can develop heart failure, but it is not clear how often it occurs.

“That’s the question that prompted this study,” said Dr. Anura Dalala, a senior researcher responsible for heart failure research at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.

Based on the findings, she said that new heart failure appears to be rare and usually attacks patients with a history of heart disease or stroke, or risk factors for heart disease such as high blood pressure or diabetes. However, in the absence of risk factors, a handful of patients developed heart failure. The exact reason is unknown.

“For now, the mechanics remain elusive,” Lara said.

According to Lara, various scenarios can be performed. She said COVID-19 could “push them out of the edge” towards heart failure when the patient has a history of heart problems or conditions such as high blood pressure.

For some, it can be the stress of getting seriously ill in the hospital. However, the body’s inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may also play a role.

Dr. Biykem Bozkurt is a professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and a member of the Science and Quality Committee of the American College of Cardiology.

She said that in patients with established heart disease, the physiological stress of severe cases of COVID-19, including a decrease in oxygen reaching the heart, may be one factor in causing new heart failure. ..

But more often, cardiac complications can be caused by an overly aggressive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and widespread inflammation in the body, Bozkart said.

She said it has become clear that COVID-19 can cause a variety of cardiac complications since the pandemic began. Some patients develop symptoms of a heart attack, blood clots, or inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis.

In heart failure, some symptoms (such as shortness of breath) overlap with COVID-19. However, doctors have additional ways to identify heart failure, Lara said: they detect blood tests that look for elevated proteins called BNP and certain structural or functional abnormalities in the heart. Includes imaging tests to be done.

How do these patients eventually carry after returning home from the hospital?

“I think it’s a spectrum,” Bozkart said. It is a good sign if the patient shows symptoms of heart structure and function and improvements in objective measurements.

Lara said it is not clear for some patients with new heart failure whether the structural abnormalities of the heart may persist or the signs and symptoms may recur.

According to both Lara and Bozkart, COVID-19 is still a new disease, so no long-term effects on the heart have yet been seen.

Bozkart said anyone who was hospitalized with COVID-19 and said he had “cardiac involvement” should receive follow-up care from a cardiologist.

The latest findings were published online on April 26th. Journal of American Universities of CardiovascularIs based on more than 6,439 patients admitted with COVID-19 between February and June 2020.

Overall, 37 new cases of heart failure occurred, 8 of whom were deficient in known vulnerabilities. These latter patients were often quite ill and five ended up in the intensive care unit.

However, they are less likely to die than pre-existing heart failure patients with cardiovascular disease, with 1 in 8 deaths and 6 in 14 deaths.

Lara agreed that such patients should see a cardiologist for follow-up care.

More broadly, she said researchers need to continue to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the cardiovascular system.

