Scientists Find Evidence of COVID-19 Transmission from Humans to Cats – Orange County Register





Brook Taylor CTVNews.ca Writer Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — The new coronavirus is well documented in large and small cats around the world, and UK studies now show evidence of human-to-cat transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in two cases. I have. The two cats came from different households and suffered from different illnesses. Both cats had owners who developed COVID-19 early in the pandemic, but human testing was inconsistent. Published in the peer-reviewed veterinary journal Veterinary Record, the study analyzed cotton sticks taken from cats for routine testing of common cat viruses, including cat herpesviruses. Through testing, we were able to identify two cats infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. When we tested the genome, we found that it resembled the human viral circulation. Newsletter Registration: Sending COVID-19 Briefs to Your Inbox According to a study, both cat owners showed symptoms of COVID-19 before their cats became ill. One of the SARS-CoV-2 cats was a 4-month-old ragdoll kitten. It presented with severe respiratory illness and eventually had to be euthanized. The second cat was a 6-year-old Siamese cat with pink eyes and a stuffy nose. The symptomatology remained mild and later recovered. The study emphasized that there was no evidence of cat-to-human transmission and that dogs, cats, and domestic pets were not involved in human COVID-19 transmission. However, researchers say more research is needed to ensure that pets do not infect animals or humans with the virus. “Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas where human-to-human transmission remains high. However, as human cases diminish, The prospect of transmission between animals is becoming increasingly important as a potential cause of the reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 into humans, “said Professor Margaret Hozy of the University of Glasgow Virus Research Center and lead author of the study. Stated. Said in a press release. Prior to this study, it was reported that cats were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in multiple countries after their owners were diagnosed with COVID-19, including two in Montreal. In some cases, cats and dogs develop the virus naturally. Zoo lions and tigers also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Click here for the latest information on this story[email protected] The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos