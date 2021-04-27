Nova Scotia reports that it recorded 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.Active cases increase to 419

Halifax-Nova Scotia reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the highest number of new cases per day as the number of active cases in the state has increased to 419 since the pandemic began.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, 90 new cases are in the central zone of the state.

Three of Tuesday’s new cases occur in the eastern zone, two are reported in the western zone, and one is reported in the northern zone.

More details will follow in a state proceeding announced later today.

The state says more information will follow in a news release late Tuesday.

NSCOVID-19 case data

Currently, there are 419 COVID-19 activities in the state. It recorded the most active cases in the state since the pandemic began, defeating the highest ever 361 active cases reported on April 18, 2020.

As announced on Saturday, the state no longer includes “exposure categories” (travel, close contact, etc.), citing an increase in surveys.

The state says there is evidence of community expansion in the central zone of Nova Scotia.

Public health says other zones of the state, eastern, northern, and western, are being monitored for signs of community expansion.

There are cases identified throughout the state, but most have been identified in the central zone, including the Halifax municipality.

The state government states that the cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in the state’s electronic information system, Panorama.

The numbers reflect where people live, not where the samples were collected.

Western Zone: 140

Central zone: 1,780

Northern Zone: 149

Eastern zone: 146 cases

The state of emergency, first declared on 22 March 2020, was extended to 2 May 2021.

Expanded vaccination deployment for people aged 55-59

Nova Scotia Public Health announced on Monday that people over the age of 55 can book Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at clinics throughout the state.

“This is a large group and we hope that with all three vaccines being offered, we will be able to take more shots into our weapons … Continue to deploy vaccines. , The more restricted movement and assembly, the less COVID-19 is likely to take root. “

Public health said clinics in all regions and many participating pharmacies have plans to be available for this age group. AstraZeneca vaccine reservations will continue to be available for people aged 55-64 years.

Nova Scotia encouraged seeking asymptomatic tests

Public health strongly encourages Nova Scotian citizens to seek an asymptomatic COVID-19 test. Especially if there were some social interactions, even with their own social circles.

The COVID-19 test can be booked through the state’s online self-assessment COVID-19 tool or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many quick pop-up test sites that continue to operate throughout the state.

Pop-up tests for people over the age of 16 with no symptoms or exposure will continue on Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the following site:

East Dartmouth Community Center, 50 Caledonia Road.

Halifax Convention Center, 1650 Argyle Street

Alderney Gate Public Library, 60 Dr. Alderney.

COVID ALERT APP

The Canadian COVID-19 Alert App is available in Nova Scotia.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play and informs users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

List of symptoms

People who experience fever, a new cough, a worsening cough, or two or more of the next new or worsening symptoms should take an online test or call 811 to see if they need a COVID-19 test. It is advisable to judge.

sore throat

headache

Dyspnea

Runny nose / stuffy nose

This is a developing story and will continue in the future.