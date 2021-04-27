Health
This “Super Eye Cream” made my tired eyes look 10 years younger
Despite the warning sign, I was able to reach my 40s without consistently wearing eye cream.. Experts have always claimed that the skin around the eyes is more delicate and more prone to fine lines and dark circles, but I’ve always relied on face cream to do my job-after all, bears There is always a concealer.
But that was before I met Janet Totrap, the founder of Seed to Skin.
When she introduced me Eye Rescue Light Time Recovery and Night Time Recovery Duo, £ 225, Day and night eye care recovery system, did I break my irony about whether investing in eye cream (not to mention two) is really worth it? “Believe me, when you reach 50, you will want to use eye cream sooner,” she said decisively.
I honestly haven’t succumbed to my eyes yet Conspicuous wrinkles, I hang down a little and get worse when I get tired.
Lighttime Recovery Cream contains bright, firming ingredients such as Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Anti-Inflammation Probiotics, and Proven Anti-Aging Niacinamide (Vitamin B3). The Nighttime Recovery Cream adds a patented lipid complex and caffeine to remove and reduce dark circles, among other clinically proven active ingredients.
I noticed that it was the most improved from day cream because it has an instant lifting effect. Tightens the skin Around the eyes in a way a good bra gives a cheeky boost in your cleavage. This is especially noticeable when you remember to massage for 2 minutes in a circular motion. It’s also a nifty way to encourage proper absorption of the active ingredient rather than sitting on the surface (which tends to occur if you rely solely on face cream). ).
I’ve been using the system since mid-December, so I’m happy to report that my eyelids are healthy and the area under my eyes is bright and has condensation. I sometimes started skipping my beloved concealer. These are five other eye treatment products that deserve your attention.
5 Trial and Error Eye Treatments to Try Now
Skinesis Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask, £ 4 for £ 78, Sara Chapman
Regenerist Retinol24 Night Eye Cream, £ 34.99, Olay
Instant Brightening Eye Cream, £ 22.50, Liz Earl
Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum, £ 30, PRAI Beauty
Ultimune Power Infusing Eye Concentrate, £ 58, Shiseido
Pictures Credit
