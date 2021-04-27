Survey: How aggressively do people in the area get the COVID vaccine?

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) CARPHA has begun a survey to obtain views on the COVID-19 vaccine of people living in the area and to determine their willingness to vaccinate.

CARPHA officials said the Caribbean should be the first region to eradicate measles and remind the public to remain a leader in the regions of the world where effective immunization programs are involved. It was.

CARPHA made a revelation, reminding the public about an ongoing campaign to observe vaccination weeks in the Americas.

“This year,’Vaccines bring us closer. #GetVax’ CARPHA has joined partners and other countries to monitor the 19th Annual Vaccine Week in the Americas.

This year’s campaign, which runs from April 24th to 30th, connects us with our most important people, goals and moments, and improves the health of everyone everywhere throughout our lives. The purpose is to show if it helps.

“Safe and effective vaccines are available and have been used for over 100 years to prevent the spread of infectious and life-threatening illnesses. Vaccination eliminates, in some cases, fatal illnesses. In the Caribbean region, vaccination has significantly improved health, “said the release.

Dr. Joycent John, Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), also spoke on this issue.

“We, the Caribbean, have high standards in implementing vaccination programs and are well serviced.

As the first region to eradicate measles, the Caribbean is a regional leader in the world. This allowed them to survive because they no longer developed severe measles infections, “said Dr. Joycent John.

“Vaccine-preventable illnesses are the most effective way to prevent flu, measles and other vaccine-preventable illnesses. This scientific innovation also brings us closer to our families. Vaccinations It’s an important part of family and public health. They protect you, not just your entire community, “said the release.

Vaccines bring us closer to a world where no one suffers or dies from a disease that can be prevented by the vaccine.

Smallpox was successfully eradicated from the Caribbean in 1971, polio was eradicated in 1994, followed by rubella and congenital rubella syndrome in 2015.

Dr. St. John added that lagging behind an established vaccination program risks the recurrence of measles and other previously eradicated illnesses.

To maintain community protection, the Ministry of Health needs to continue vaccination on a regular basis. This ensures that a person completes the vaccination schedule in the shortest possible time frame for effective protection.

Continuous vigilance is important, and general practitioners need to be vigilant and be prepared to take appropriate action in cases of suspected vaccine-preventable illness.

CARPHA supports regional strategic vaccination programs in Member States. The agency is equipped with equipment to investigate and manage infectious diseases, including vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio, measles and rubella.

In March and April of this year, the CARPHA Caribbean Regulatory System (CRS) gave CARPHA member countries a technical review of four COVID-19 vaccines (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by SK Biosciences and COVISHIELD ™ by Serum Institute). And issued a recommendation certificate. COMIRNATY (TM) vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech and COVID-19 vaccine Janssen by Janssen-Cilag (Johnson and Johnson) in India.

Last year, CARPHA brought together communication and health promotion experts from across the region. The aim was to hone risk communication skills to effectively respond to people’s concerns, opinions, feelings and reactions in preparation for the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Caribbean.

Building a defense against vaccine-preventable diseases is a team effort, and each of us is an integral part of that defense.

Vaccines bring us closer to what we love and what we love. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made sacrifices to protect our loved ones and communities from viruses. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine provides the safest way to return to normal by preventing death and serious illness.

However, a single tool is not enough to stop a pandemic. The protection provided by the safe and effective use of vaccines, along with other public health precautions such as wearing masks, physical distance, and hand disinfection, will end the pandemic and bring us closer again. Useful.