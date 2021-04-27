Time to confront anti-vax attacks

Nearly a billion COVID-19 vaccines have been vaccinated in less than six months, but disinformation about the vaccine and targeted attacks on scientists are hampering progress. These threats need to be faced directly, and the authority and expertise of the health community alone is not sufficient to do this.

Even in front of the pandemic, I had all these front row seats. I have been co-led to develop vaccines in the program, including the COVID-19 vaccine currently being tested in India. I also have an adult daughter with autism. My 2018 book, Vaccine did not cause Rachel’s autismBecame a dog whistle for anti-vaccine activists.

The World Health Organization recognized vaccine hesitation as the greatest threat to pre-pandemic world health. As the development of the COVID-19 vaccine progressed, the public health community expected considerable vaccine hesitation. A team of experts, including myself, have started regular meetings online to amplify evidence-based messages, make public servant presentations, and discuss the best ways to address concerns about COVID-19 vaccination. It was.

I experienced a feeling of sinking during a zoom call. It’s definitely worth it, but I knew that messaging alone wasn’t enough. This insufficiency has already been seen in efforts to prevent measles from returning to the United States and Europe in 2019 and to increase vaccination coverage for human papillomavirus to prevent cervical and other cancers. With COVID-19, pre-vaccination messages are dropped into the vast ocean of false information, many of which are deliberately poured by vaccination opposition.

I have been disagreeing with many of my US public health colleagues for many years. I’m impressed with their efforts to prevent disease, but when they seek a more direct way to counter attacks on vaccines, “it’s not our approach. Conflicts give them platforms and oxygen. Give. “In my opinion, this attitude reflects the times when we had dial-up modems. Today, the Vaccine Hesitage Empire has hundreds of websites and social media probably has 58 million followers. In some cases, the bad guys have won because health agencies have underestimated or denied the reach of anti-scientific forces and are not equipped to counter them.

A study by the US State Department and the UK Foreign Ministry explains that Russian intelligence is trying to undermine the credibility of the western COVID-19 vaccine. One campaign suggests that it has the potential to turn people into monkeys. This is based on a longer, well-documented history of Russian-sponsored disinformation, perhaps to destabilize the United States and other democracies. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has warned Russian media groups to stop their anti-vaccine attacks and announced sanctions linked to disinformation and other actions, but we need more I will.

The United States hosts the world’s largest and most organized anti-vaccine group. According to the London-based Digital Hatred Center, these are influential groups, not voluntary grassroots movements. Many far-right radical groups who have disseminated false information about last year’s US presidential election are doing the same for vaccines. Vaccine hesitage groups are also targeting the black community. An anti-vaccine documentary released in March condemned the COVID-19 vaccine test among African Americans and called it “medical racism.”

The global anti-vaccine message about adenovirus vaccines means more people will die and the pandemic will be prolonged. Due to a very rare but life-threatening blood clot, the United States has suspended the deployment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and many European countries have stopped or restricted the use of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine for similar reasons. However, there are other vaccine options in these regions, and not in many countries. In March, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo stopped using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and the African Union stopped sourcing.

Many people in Africa use the message against vaccines. Russia is damaging the credibility of Western vaccines in favor of its own Sputnik V, especially targeting African countries, according to a rumor tracking program by analyst Novetta in McLean, Virginia. The US-based anti-vaccine group evokes colonialism and eugenics. Currently, tens of thousands of vaccines are unused. Disinformation against vaccines turned rational questions and concerns about rare side effects into conspiracy concerns, exaggerated fears, and anger at being treated like “guinea pigs.”

Accurate and targeted counter-messaging from the global health community is important, but as inadequate as public pressure on social media companies. The United Nations and top-level governments must take a direct and even confrontational approach with Russia and act to dismantle the US vaccine repellent group.

Efforts need to be extended to areas of cybersecurity, law enforcement, public education and international affairs. A high-level inter-ministerial task force reporting to the UN Secretary-General can assess the full impact of vaccine repellent attacks and propose tough and balanced measures. The task force should include experts who have addressed complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear weapons. This is because antiscience is now approaching a similar level of danger. It is becoming increasingly clear that a counterattack is needed to advance vaccination.