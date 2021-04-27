Drugs for Common Inflammatory Bowel Disease May Slow Response to COVID-19 Vaccine: Study

India

New Delhi, April 27: People taking common prescription medications for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) should not be considered protected after the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many such people are known to have poor antibody responses.

In this study, published in the journal GUT, post-vaccination antibodies to Pfizer / BioNTech or Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in 865 people treated with the anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug infliximab. The reaction was measured. About 2 million people worldwide.

Anti-TNF drugs are an effective treatment for immune-inflammatory diseases, according to researchers at Imperial College London and the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

However, by suppressing the immune system, they may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine and increase the risk of serious infections, they said.

The team found that people treated with infliximab had significantly lower levels of antibodies compared to 428 people with the alternative treatment, vedolizumab.

“This is a very important study, showing that a single dose of SARS-CoV2 vaccine is not sufficient to elicit a protective antibody response in patients treated with anti-TNF drugs,” Imperial said. Nick Powell, co-chief author of the study, said. ■ Metabolism, digestion and regeneration departments.

“This is important because millions of people around the world are taking these drugs. Rest assured, most of them responded well in patients who received a second vaccination. “Powell said.

The study recruited 6,935 patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis from 92 hospitals in the United Kingdom between September and December 2022.

Researchers investigated the effects of these drugs on COVID-19 susceptibility and protective immunity after infection or vaccination.

Researchers have pointed out that vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies that protect individuals from future infections.

They said that for the vaccine to be effective, it must elicit a sufficient number of virus-targeted antibodies to prevent subsequent infections.

After a single dose of the vaccine, only about one-third (103) of the 328 participants treated with infliximab alone produced sufficient levels of antibody against the virus for the vaccine to be considered effective. did.

In participants taking infliximab and immunomodulators such as azathioprine and methotrexate at the same time, antibody levels were even lower after a single dose of the vaccine.

The study found that only 125 of the 537 participants in the group met the antibody test positive threshold.

However, in a subgroup of people who had previously been infected with COVID-19, and in a small number of patients who had already been vaccinated a second time, antibody responses were significantly elevated and effective after two exposures. Was shown.

Based on these observations, the researchers conclude that people taking anti-TNF drugs should be considered a priority for a second vaccination.

Previous studies have shown that infliximab may blunt the immune system against COVID-19 infection and increase the risk of reinfection.

Tariq Ahmad, lead author of a study at the University of Exeter, pointed out that poor antibody response to a single dose of the vaccine may increase the risk of COVID-19 in these patients.

“But we found that antibody levels were much higher in people who were vaccinated after a previous COVID-19 infection and in a small number of patients who were vaccinated twice. It suggests that all treated patients should prioritize a second dose at the optimal time. “