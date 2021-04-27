COVID-19 Booster Shot, Future Application of mRNA Technology









In a recent article, experts discussed whether booster-dose messenger RNA vaccines are needed to combat mutants and extend protection against wild-type SARS-CoV-2. It was the top story of infectious diseases last week. In another top story, how past successes in vaccine research and billions of dollars of public funding led to the development of the messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in record time, and more. I investigated what it means for a vaccine against the disease.

Read these and other top stories about infectious diseases below. Need a COVID-19 booster shot? The data suggest that the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna provides protection from infection for at least 6 months. Recent comments made by the heads of two of those companies have raised questions about whether people may need booster immunization of the vaccine. read more. Past research and “unlimited resources” have spurred the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine When scientists began working on a COVID-19 pandemic solution in early 2020, it seemed unlikely that a safe and effective vaccine would be available within a year. Paul A. Ofit, MD. However, by mid-December, the FDA approved emergency use after two mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer (BioNTech and Moderna) were found to be more than 90% effective in late-stage trials. The data is currently supported by real-world evidence. read more. Outbreak of COVID-19 in skilled nursing facilities associated with unvaccinated worker Researchers have identified unvaccinated symptomatologists as the first patients with COVID-19 to occur in a skilled nursing facility in Kentucky. read more. The rollout lacks the message that COVID-19 vaccination will change you life‘ At a recent press conference of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Amesh A. Adalja, MD, Senior scholars at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security said most of the vaccine hesitation was the result of false information. read more. European regulators recommend adding a blood clot warning to the J & J vaccine European regulators not only need to add a warning about abnormal blood clots with low platelets to the information about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. read more.

