Walk-in coronavirus vaccine available in Columbus without reservation





As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, some regional providers are beginning to offer shots without reservation. Both Columbus Public Health and Ohio Health offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines. Columbus Public Health Offers reservation-free vaccines at the Drive-Through Clinic in Ohio State Fairgrounds, Celeste Center on 717 E. 17th Ave. >> Read more:Low COVID-19 vaccination rates in some parts of Ohio may be hesitant According to the Department of Health, drive-in shots are available Monday to Saturday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm without reservation. Columbus Public Health will offer a first dose of two doses of Pfizer vaccine on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the unreserved clinic at the trade fair. The Health Department will give a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Columbus Public Health also offers a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine at its headquarters at 240 Parsons Ave. >> This story is provided free of charge to readers during a coronavirus pandemic. You can find more stories about COVID-19 here..Support essential local journalism by Subscribe to Columbus Dispatch.. Headquarters shots are available Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. According to the Ministry of Health, both the first double-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at Parsons Avenue Clinic. OhioHealth also announced this week Start bringing in for COVID-19 vaccination. From noon to 2:00 pm this Tuesday to Friday, Ohio Health will offer walk-in vaccination at the David P. Blom Administration Campus at 3430 Ohio Health Parkway. >> Read more:Wealer Ohio counties are more likely to have higher COVID vaccination rates OhioHealth is currently administering a Pfizer vaccine that can be given to individuals over the age of 16 depending on the healthcare system. Vaccinated persons aged 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults, including parents, are required to bring identification with their name and age. According to OhioHealth, ID cards that have expired or are from another state or country will be accepted. OhioHealth also offers a walk-in hour at an Ontario vaccination clinic near Mansfield. To guarantee the spot, it is still advisable for the patient to schedule an appointment. To do this, call OhioHealth’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline (614-533.6999) or visit the OhioHealthMyChart app. Dispatch will contact other COVID-19 vaccine providers as to whether they plan to offer walk-in vaccination and will update this story as more information becomes available. [email protected] @MaxFilby

