Four Moosejaw pharmacies have been granted COVID-19 vaccine





Four Moosejaw pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccine starting this Thursday

Saskatchewan pharmacies will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine later this week, and Moose Jaw’s four pharmacies are on the list of places to attend. Some pharmacies in 14 communities throughout the state will participate in the next phase of the vaccine program, providing qualified residents with vaccinations by appointment. At Moosejaw, vaccines are available at: Loblaw Pharmacy (30 Thatcher Drive E);

Hillcrest Moosejaw Corp Pharmacy (7A Thatcher Drive E);

Safeway Pharmacy (200 1st Ave NW);

And the TLC pharmacy at Town and Country Mall (149-1235 Main Street North). The pharmacy will receive the vaccine on April 29th. Due to the different procedures and availability, residents will be instructed to contact individual locations to book vaccinations. Reservations at pharmacies also follow the state’s eligibility structure. This means that it is currently open to residents within the current age range of 44 and over. Vaccine-providing locations also immunize pharmacy staff and home pharmacy staff as a priority population. Currently, up to 63 pharmacies are participating in a pilot program to provide vaccines, and public health plans to add more communities in the coming weeks as vaccines become available. For more information on deploying vaccines in pharmacies, please visit: saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Pharmacy..

