Connect with us

Health

An autopsy study of the spectrum of severe COVID-19 in children: From SARS to different phenotypes of MIS-C

Avatar

Published

8 mins ago

on

By


1. Introduction

Children and adolescents are the age group with the lowest risk of severe presentation and complications from COVID-19 [

  • Götzinger F.
  • Santiago-García B.
  • Noguera-Julián A.
  • et al.
COVID-19 in children and adolescents in Europe: a multinational, multi cohort study.