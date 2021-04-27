An autopsy study of the spectrum of severe COVID-19 in children: From SARS to different phenotypes of MIS-C

]. In the present study, we extended our investigation to a series of 5 paediatric patients that died of COVID-19 and whose families consented to autopsy. Our findings evidenced two major patterns of COVID-19 in children and adolescents who died with the disease – a primarily pulmonary disease, and MIS-C with distinct clinical-pathological presentations.

We have recently reported the autopsy findings of an 11-year-old child with MIS-C, and showed that the direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on cardiac tissue was a major contributor to myocarditis and heart failure [

The mechanism of systemic disease and the role of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the clinical manifestation of multiple organ involvement are not fully understood. During this pandemic, autopsies have been a valuable tool for understanding the mechanisms involved in tissue injury caused by SARS-CoV-2. To date, reports on the pathology of fatal COVID-19 in children are rare, so this report may help elucidate the extent of the disease, the systemic changes related to the inflammatory syndrome, and the role of virus-induced tissue damage [

]. Most patients recover with intensive care support and estimated mortality is 2 to 4% [

]. Patients have elevated levels of inflammatory markers and troponin, especially those with cardiac dysfunction [

]. MIS-C usually occurs two to four weeks after infection with SARS-CoV-2, and critical illness develops in some patients, with prominent cardiac involvement and coronary-artery aneurysms in 10 to 20% of the cases [

Since April 2020, a new childhood inflammatory disorder related to COVID-19 has been reported in many countries. The U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have distinct but similar definitions of the disorder, named multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), or paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) [

]. Data on COVID-19 in Brazilian children are scarce, despite the fact that Brazil ranks third in number of cases and second in number of deaths. By the end of December 2020, Brazil had registered more than 7.6 million infected people and 193.9 thousand deaths. Amongst these, 1203 children and adolescents died of COVID-19 (0.6%) [].

]. In a systematic review of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and newborns, 2% had severe disease and were admitted to the PICU unit with dyspnoea, cyanosis and hypoxaemia [

The clinical presentation of COVID-19 in children is variable. In a European series of 582 children and adolescents, 8% of individuals developed severe disease, 52% were associated with pre-existing medical conditions, and most had a clinical-radiological presentation of pneumonia and/or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) [

Epidemiology, clinical features, and disease severity in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a children’s hospital in New York City, New York.

]. Most children have asymptomatic or mild disease and recover within a few weeks of disease onset, a small proportion develop severe disease, requiring paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admission and prolonged ventilation [

Characteristics of and important lessons from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in China: summary of a report of 72 314 cases from the Chinese center for disease control and prevention.

]. They account for 1 to 8% of laboratory-confirmed cases and less than 1% of the total number of deaths [

Children and adolescents are the age group with the lowest risk of severe presentation and complications from COVID-19 [

]. The reactions were carried out in a 7500 Fast Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems, Foster City, CA, USA) and consisted of a step at 50 °C for 15 min for the reverse transcription, followed by incubation at 95 °C, for 2 min, and 45 cycles of temperature varying from 95 °C for 15 s to 55 °C (N and RNAse P genes)/ 58 °C (E gene) for 30 s.

Real Time RT-PCR was employed for molecular detection of SARS-CoV-2 in pulmonary and heart tissues of all patients and in intestinal tissue and parotid gland of patient 4. Tissues were submitted to homogenization using the FastPrep™ instrument (MP Biomedical; São Caetano do Sul, SP, Brazil) and nucleic acid extraction was performed using the TRIzol® reagent (Invitrogen, Carlsbad, CA, USA). Molecular detection of SARS-CoV-2 was performed using SuperScript™ III Platinum™ One-Step qRT-PCR Kit (Invitrogen) with primers and probes described in the CDC and Charité protocols that amplify the region of the nucleocapsid N gene (2019_nCoV_N1 assay)[] and E gene (E_Sarbeco assay) [

Tissue samples from all patients were examined under transmission electron microscope (EM). For patients 1 to 4, samples of the lungs and heart were retrieved from paraffin blocks from specific areas with altered histology. As patient 4 had important abdominal symptoms, a sample of intestinal tissue was also retrieved from the paraffin block of this patient. For patient 5, samples from the lungs, heart and brain were collected and fixed in 2% glutaraldehyde. The tissue samples retrieved from the paraffin blocks were submitted to xylol deparaffinization and tissue rehydration in graded alcohol series, followed by re-fixation in glutaraldehyde. All samples were post-fixed in 1% OsO 4 , stained in 1% aqueous uranyl acetate, and embedded in epoxy resin. Ultrathin sections were double-stained by uranyl acetate and lead citrate. For patient 5, we also performed immunogold labelling for SARS-CoV-2 (detailed protocol in appendix p.6). Micrographs were obtained with a Jeol JEM 1010 electron microscope (Tokyo, Japan, 80 kV).

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) was performed on all collected tissues to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens: Nucleocapsid protein (mouse monoclonal antibody [6H3] -GeneTex Inc., Irvine, CA, USA, 1:500 dilution) and Spike protein (MP Biomedicals, Irvine, Califórnia, USA, 1:1000 dilution). The primary antibodies were tested in lung samples from patients with Influenza H1N1 pneumonia, measles, syncytial respiratory virus, herpes virus, cytomegalovirus, and adenovirus, obtained from our autopsy archive. The IHC reaction resulted negative in all these samples. Adult pulmonary tissue with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia was used as positive control. Detailed IHC protocol is presented in appendix p.4. IHC for glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) (2GF2, Dako, Via Real Carpinteria, CA, USA, 1:500 dilution); CD45 (PD7/26, DAKO, 1:2000) and CD68 antigens (PG-M1, Dako, 1:2500 dilution) was performed on brain tissue, and C4d (SP91, Abcam, Cambridge, UK, 1:200 dilution) on heart tissue for identification of cardiomyocyte necrosis. The antigen retrieval was done with citrate at pH 6.0 for GFAP, CD45 and with Tris-EDTA, pH 9.0, for C4d and CD68.

Ultrasound-guided minimally invasive autopsy (MIA-US) was performed with tissue sampling of the heart, lungs, liver, spleen, kidneys, brain, quadriceps muscle and skin of all the patients. As minimally invasive autopsy is not the ideal method for sampling the intestine, adequate intestinal samples were obtained from two patients only (patients 2 and 4). Bone marrow was also collected from patients 2 and 4, and parotid tissue from patients 4 and 5. We used a portable SonoSite M‐Turbo R (Fujifilm, Bothell, WA, USA) ultrasound equipment and Tru‐Cut semi‐automatic coaxial needles (14 G; 20 cm in length) for tissue sampling, a 5‐mm skin-punch needle, and trans‐sphenoidal puncture to access the brain [

Pulmonary and systemic involvement of COVID-19 assessed by ultrasound-guided minimally invasive autopsy [published online ahead of print, 2020 May 22].

]. Dilation was diagnosed whenever the coronary artery internal lumen diameter z-score was greater than +2.5 [

]. Coronary arteries were evaluated according to the American Heart Association Statement for Diagnosis, Treatment and Long-Term Management of Kawasaki Disease [

Confirmed cases of COVID‐19 were defined according to the WHO as those with laboratory confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection, regardless of clinical signs and symptoms []. Demographic and clinical data were retrieved from medical charts. Echocardiograms were performed on all patients according to the guidelines of the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) [

This study was approved by the HC‐FMUSP Ethical Committee (protocol no. 3951.904). From 18 March 2020 to 15 August 2020, 3345 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in our institution, with 1219 deaths (mortality rate of 36%). Eighty-two patients were under 20 years old, and 10 died. During this period, we performed 68 autopsies of patients who died with COVID-19, five of whom were children or adolescents. The cases fulfilled the following requirements: ethical board approval, written consent from the next-of-kin, the autopsies had been requested by the clinical staff, and there was availability of the minimally invasive autopsy team. The autopsy of other five patients under 20 years old was not performed, either because the clinical staff did not request the autopsy or because there was no family consent.

Fig. 6Pathology of fatal MIS-C related to COVID-19 in patient 5 (brain). (A) Brain with reactive microglia, and perivascular and parenchymal oedema. Inset: GFAP immunodetection showing vacuolar neuropil. (B) Detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in intracerebral perivascular astrocytes (arrow). (C) High magnification electron micrograph showing a brain capillary whose lumen is filled with fibrin (f). Viral particles are found inside the endothelial cell (arrows) as well as in perivascular astrocytes (arrowheads). Note that the basal lamina (bl) organization is missing where the endothelial cell is ruptured (curved arrows). Bar: 200 nm. (D) High magnification electron micrograph of an immunolabelled section from the brain (antibody: SARS-CoV-2 anti-S2 protein, visualized with 10-nm protein A-gold). Gold particles are highlighted with thin arrows in two virions localized within an endothelial cell (en) of a brain capillary vessel; arrowheads indicate the plasma membrane of the cell facing the capillary lumen (cl). Bar: 200 nm. (E) Electron micrograph showing a cell body of an oligodendrocyte surrounded by myelinated axons (asterisks). Note an extensive disorganization of the cytoplasm with vesiculation, which is typical of coronavirus infection. Some vesicles (arrows) contain virus-like particles. Inset: High magnification of an intracellular vesicle showing its membrane boundary (black arrowhead) and viral particles consistent in size and shape with the Coronaviridae family (white arrows point to nucleocapsids). Bar: 200 nm; Inset bar: 100 nm. (F) Electron micrograph of an axon surrounded by a myelin (my) sheath in the brain. Virus-like particles (arrows) are found inside a vesicle in the axoplasm (axe). Inset: higher magnification of a virus, showing electron dense dots (white arrow) resembling nucleocapsids, and spikes (white arrowhead) projecting from the surface of the viral envelope; the black arrowhead highlights the membrane of the vesicle. Bar: 200 nm; Inset bar: 100 nm. We show for the first time the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the brain tissue of a child with MIS-C with acute encephalopathy.

Fig. 5Pathology of fatal MIS-C related to COVID-19 in patient 5 (lung and heart). (A) Chest tomography showing sparse and small areas of ground-glass infiltrate (arrow). (B) Pulmonary thrombus in a medium sized artery; H&E. The inset shows an alveolar cell (cytoplasm in red) with positive expression of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC. (C) Electron micrograph showing a congested capillary within an alveolar septum. Note the ultrastructural feature of the disruption of the blood–air barrier (arrow) allowing the extravasation of red blood cells (rc) into the alveolar lumen (al). Inset: Several viral particles on the alveolar surface. Bar: 2 µm; Inset Bar: 200 nm. (D) High magnification electron micrograph of an immunolabelled section from the lung (antibody: SARS-CoV-2 anti-N protein, visualized with 10-nm protein A-gold). Several gold particles mark a virus (arrow) in the cytoplasm of a pneumocyte type I (pn); notice the presence of cellular debris in the alveolar lumen (al). Bar: 200 nm. (E) The echocardiography parasternal short axis view shows hyperechogenic left coronary artery, suggesting coronaritis. (F) Cardiac endothelial cell expression of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC (blue square and inset). (G) High magnification electron micrograph of the myocardium showing a viral particle (arrow) within a membrane-bound vacuole (arrowhead) adjacent to a sarcomeric Z line (Z); mf: ruptured myofilaments. Bar: 200 nm. (H) High magnification electron micrograph of an immunolabelled section from the heart (antibody: SARS-CoV-2 anti-N protein). A virus particle (arrow) labelled with colloidal gold can be seen within the cytoplasm of a cardiomyocyte; spike-like projections (thin arrow) are visible; the arrowheads indicate membranes invaginations of the intercalated disc.

Fig. 4Pathology of fatal MIS-C related to COVID-19 in patient 4. (A) Chest CT with ground-glass opacities and consolidations, mainly in posterior areas of the left lower lobe. (B) Focal exudative diffuse alveolar damage; H&E. (C-D) Acute colitis (C, H&E) with detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in the intestinal glands (D). (E) Surgical specimen of coecal appendix showing inflammatory infiltrate in the lamina propria and expansion of Peyer’s patch. In red, immunolabelling of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen in the epithelial cells and in some macrophages in the germinative s (inset). (F) High magnification electron micrograph of a fragment of the intestinal wall showing part of a smooth muscle cell (nu, nucleus) with the typical bundles of cytoplasmic myofilaments (asterisks). Note the presence of several coronavirus particles within the cell (some of them are indicated by arrows). Bar: 200 nm. (G) Ultrastructural aspect of a high endothelial venule in the intestinal wall. Confirming the findings of light microscopy, the image shows a lymphocyte (ly) passing between plump endothelial cells (asterisks). The lumen is filled by red blood cells (rc) and fibrin (arrow). Bar: 2 µm. (H) Contraction band necrosis in the myocardium, with positive detection of C4d by immunohistochemistry (inset). (I) Electron micrograph of myocardium presenting the ultrastructural feature of necrosis with areas devoid of myofibrils (asterisks) in infected cardiomyocytes. An abnormal vessel can be seen, presenting endothelial rupture (arrowheads) and large membrane-bound vacuoles that fill the lumen (lu). The inset shows two viral particles (arrows) near a degenerating myofibril. Bar: 1 µm; Inset bar: 200 nm. (J) Microthrombi in glomerular capillaries and detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in epithelial ductular cells. (K) Fibrinoid thrombus in a cerebral arteriole (arrow); H&E. (L) Intense lymphoid hypoplasia in the spleen and red pulp haemorrhage; H&E.

]. In the present report, we add the EM findings in the pulmonary tissue, as well as the immunohistochemistry analysis, which detected SARS-CoV-2 antigen in all vital organs ( Fig. 3 , Table 3 ).

Patient 3 was a previously healthy 11-year-old female child, who died due to MIS-C related to SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a 10-day course of illness and one day of hospitalization. She had persistent fever, odynophagia, myalgia, abdominal pain, mild respiratory distress, severe cardiac dysfunction, and refractory shock. The nasopharyngeal RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 collected during hospitalization was positive (the result was only available after death). Serology was not performed. The patient had previous contact with a relative with COVID-19. The autopsy showed diffuse cardiac inflammation, with myocarditis, endocarditis and pericarditis, microthrombi in the lungs and glomerular tufts, haemophagocytosis and mild COVID-19 pneumonia. This case was previously described in detail; we showed that the myocarditis was induced by SARS-CoV-2, which was detected by EM in several cardiac cells [

Fig. 2Pathology of fatal COVID-19 in patient 2. (A) Extensive and bilateral COVID-19-related pneumonia on the chest tomography, with ground-glass opacities, consolidation and air-bronchograms. (B) Typical COVID-19 pneumonia, with type 2 pneumocyte atypia and exudative diffuse alveolar damage; H&E. (C-D) Detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in the bronchiolar epithelium (arrows in C), and endothelial coronary artery (D, arrow and inset). (E) Giant and multinucleated hepatocytes (arrows), containing bile pigment, and with cytoplasmic detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC (inset). (F) Reactive bone marrow with megakaryocytic emperipolesis, haemophagocytosis by macrophages and positive SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in mononuclear cells (insets, from top to bottom respectively). (G) Electron micrograph of type 2 pneumocytes in a area of pneumocyte hyperplasia (n, nucleus). Numerous microvilli (arrowhead) are seen on the apical surface of the cells. The alveolar space (al) is filled with red blood cells (rc), clusters of fibrin (f) and cell debris (arrow). Bar: 2 µm. (H) Electron micrograph of a capillary vessel in the alveolar septum. The endothelial cell is ruptured (arrowheads), and the capillary lumen is filled with a fine, dense, granular material (asterisk) and fibrin filaments (arrow). Bar: 500 nm. (I) High magnification electron micrograph showing parts of two cardiomyocytes with viral particles (arrows); mf: myofibrils. Bar: 200 nm.

Fig. 1Pathology of COVID-19 in patient 1. (A) Exudative diffuse alveolar damage with alveolar haemorrhage and hyaline membranes; H&E. (B) Thrombus in a medium sized pulmonary artery (arrow); H&E. (C-D) Detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in the bronchiolar epithelium (dots in red, C), and perivascular astrocyte (arrow in D). (E) Thrombus in a centrilobular vein (arrow), associated with hepatic ischaemic necrosis and sinusoidal congestion; H&E. (F) Detection of SARS-CoV-2 N antigen by IHC in hepatocytes, in a granular cytoplasmic pattern (arrows). (G) Low magnification electron micrograph of the alveolar wall showing two typical ultrastructural features of SARS-CoV-2 lung infection: congestion of a red blood cell (rc) within a capillary lumen and desquamation of epithelium (arrow) into the alveolar lumen (al). The inset shows viral particles (arrowheads) inside a type 1 pneumocyte, and also in the alveolar lumen. Bar: 2 µm; Inset bar: 500 nm. (H) Low magnification electron micrograph of the myocardium showing several longitudinally cut myofibrils in which the regular striation pattern of the sarcomeres is visible. Some sarcomeres are ruptured (arrows). The asterisks highlight focal areas with more advanced lesions, characterized by massive fragmentation and loss of myofibrils. Also note a capillary with an injured endothelial cell in two points (arrowheads), resulting in direct contact of the myocardial cells with the vascular lumen, filled with red blood cells (rc) and fibrin (f); The inset shows a virus particle (black arrow) in a focal area of ruptured myofilaments at the Z line level (Z). Bar: 2 µm; Inset bar: 200 nm.

*The values for each analyte, in each cell, represent the first and last results during hospitalization (analyte value in the first 48 h of hospitalization / analyte value in the last 48 h of life).

4. Discussion

This is the first autopsy series of COVID-19 in children and adolescents. We were able to study the fatal event in patients with and without comorbidities, and with pulmonary and non-pulmonary manifestations of the disease. Our findings show a spectrum of clinical and pathological presentations of severe COVID-19 in this age group.

Severe COVID-19 in children is rare. Most paediatric patients have asymptomatic or mild disease. Our autopsy findings provided mechanistic insight into injury mechanisms in severe cases, which were associated with the viral ability to invade tissues, leading to local effects, or were a consequence of dysregulation of the immune response and/or haemodynamic changes secondary to peripheral infection, or even associated with previous conditions, such as congenital disorders or neoplasms. We suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection in different tissues, detected by IHC, EM, and RT-PCR, can be interpreted in the context of three possible types of tissue response: I- viral-induced injury with local inflammatory and structural changes, with clinical repercussion (for example: myocarditis and colitis); II- cell infection without local inflammation, but with structural cellular alterations, with clinical repercussion (for example myocardial necrosis without inflammation); and III- cell infection without local inflammation or evident structural alterations, and with no clinical repercussion, which has currently uncertain clinical-pathogenic significance (for example positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen in sweat glands – as found in patients 4 and 5). There seems to be an overlap of these three patterns of tissue response in the same host in different organs.

et al. Caring for critically ill children with suspected or proven coronavirus disease 2019 infection: recommendations by the scientific sections’ collaborative of the european society of pediatric and neonatal intensive care. In this series of five patients, we observed two major patterns of severe COVID-19: a primary pulmonary manifestation, with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia, observed in patients 1 and 2, or a multisystem inflammatory syndrome with the involvement of several organs and tissues, observed in patients 3 to 5. Other groups have also proposed similar patterns of severe paediatric COVID-19 – a predominant airway/lung disease, and MIS-C [ ]. Patients 1 and 2 had severe diseases before SARS-CoV-2 infection, a 15-year-old patient with a terminal neoplastic disease, and a 7-month-old child with Edwards syndrome and a long hospital stay; both presented a pulmonary form of COVID-19. In the first case, the acute lung injury and thrombogenic events could not be attributed solely to SARS-CoV-2 infection, but, rather, to an association of multiple pathogenic processes including disseminated neoplasia, COVID-19, and staphylococcal pulmonary infection [, [21] Dolhnikoff M.

[8] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Health Alert Network (HAN). Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Available at: https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00432.asp . Accessed on October 28, 2020. The other three patients of our series (patients 3 to 5) were previously healthy, fulfilled the WHO/CDC criteria for MIS-C and had distinct clinical courses, with characteristic findings on autopsy [ ,]. They had similar ages (8 to 11 years), were African descendants, and were obese or overweight. Only one patient had other comorbidities (sickle cell trait). Despite having in common high levels of markers of systemic inflammation and progression to shock, the clinical-pathological distinct presentations of these patients indicate a range of possible individual responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection in children with MIS-C: myocarditis, colitis and acute encephalopathy with refractory seizures.

et al. COVID-19 in children and adolescents in Europe: a multinational, multi cohort study. One of our patients with MIS-C (patient 5) had a predominantly neurological clinical manifestation, characterized by status epilepticus, evidenced throughout hospitalization. Although neurological manifestations have been described in patients with COVID-19, with an increasing number of studies showing their prevalence and spectrum, the occurrence of seizures is rare [ , 3 Stokes E.K.

