“Very confused” by Besera’s claim CBS Anchor is still wearing masks for vaccinated people





CBS anchor Gayle King called himself “very confused” by Health and Welfare Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday as he tried to explain why vaccinated individuals needed to wear masks outdoors. In “CBS This Morning,” Besera said: “The message is clear. If you are vaccinated, you can return to a more normal life. Even if you are not vaccinated, there are risks. There are dangers, so please be vaccinated. . “ “I was often wondering. I’m alone outside and no one around me. Why am I wearing a mask?” King asked Besera. “If I am vaccinated, do I need to wear a mask outdoors or do I need to wear a mask outdoors?” FAUCI acknowledges outdoor COVID-19 infection, expects “low”, updated mask guidance “We weren’t born with masks, but we want to be safe and protect our loved ones,” he said. “That’s why we wear masks, right? We wear seat belts. I don’t think the car will crash, but we want to be safe.” King followed up with Besera, “very confused.” “Why do I have to do it when I’m vaccinated?” She said. “That’s why I’m so confused.” Because Besera said, “You never know.” He added that wearing a mask means “encouraging others” to follow your lead. “As a previous sign, we’re about to put a mask on the wall,” Besera added. More liberal publications call to stop the duty of outdoor masks: “meaningless political drama” Bethera made a similar comment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, telling people to keep the mask on for now, and President Biden continues to wear the mask despite being fully vaccinated, so the United States He suggested that he was one of the promising leaders. “Continuing to wear a mask, even if vaccinated, is just one of the things that President Biden makes it very clear and illustrated by example. This is what we want our leaders to do. “Besera said. Recently, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci It looked like a back pedal Regarding the issue of wearing masks, he told ABC “this week” that it was “common sense” that the virus rarely spread outdoors and made fun of new CDC guidance on the issue. “The risk is clearly negligible, especially for vaccinated people wearing masks outdoors,” Forch said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes up-to-date guidance on vaccinated and non-vaccinated mask wear until Tuesday afternoon, despite multiple studies that previously showed that outdoor transmission of the virus is extremely rare. I waited for Click here to get the Fox News app Vaccinated people said they could attend small outdoor gatherings with people without wearing masks, but vaccinated people could attend crowded outdoor gatherings like sporting events. Said he still needed to wear them. It continued to insist on everyone wearing masks in indoor locations such as restaurants and hairdressers, whether or not they were vaccinated.

