Some people in the autism spectrum have successfully dealt with a pandemic | News

ROSWELL-Michael Goodroe is not the type that is easily worried or immediately scared.
“I was a little sad,” he said when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, sitting in his parents’ Roswell bungalows and folding his hands neatly on a large wooden dining table. “I felt like the life I knew was over, so I couldn’t stay with my friends and other family members.”
Goodrow, 33, with messy brown hair, curious eyes, a gentle smile, and three black belts in karate, is today known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the age of four. I was diagnosed as having. The coronavirus pandemic with blockade and social distance guidelines was a challenge, he says. But he couldn’t do anything about it, so he tried to adjust.
“I caught up with the audiobook and reconnected to the video game,” he said. Currently, I love playing Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4. He also started writing short stories and is working on fantasy novels.
According to a CDC survey, 2.2% (5.4 million) of American adults have ASD.
Mental health professionals such as Matt Segal were wary when the pandemic first occurred and access to medical, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and community-based services was interrupted. Segar, a psychologist at the Emory Autism Center and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Emory University School of Medicine, feared that fallout would adversely affect individuals on the spectrum.
The concerns were not groundless. Most people with autism rely on routines, structures, and schedules shaken by COVID. However, the reaction was a little different from what Seagal expected. Many autistic adults struggled during the pandemic, but quite a few managed well and some even prospered, he says.
“Autism is very violent and the effects of a pandemic are very variable across the spectrum,” he says.
Several studies have confirmed Segall’s observations. COVID has made life more difficult for people with autism because pandemics have a direct impact on social functioning and daily life. However, according to researchers at the University of Ghent in Belgium, individuals on the spectrum have also experienced pleasant changes. Some of these findings may serve as positive lessons in the post-pandemic world.
According to Segall, the line is not necessarily between autistic individuals who need more support and those who need less support, but between introversion and extroversion.
He continues that introversion tends to work well in pandemics – observations that don’t apply only to people with autism. Sensory inputs and stimuli such as images, sounds, and smell, and social inputs such as engagement and conversation have decreased. The environment is less overwhelming for some on the spectrum.
“The pressure to get involved in society has disappeared for some time,” says Segall.
However, extroverts—separated from personal interactions—experienced social withdrawal, loneliness, and depression.
Also, people with autism are often anxious, said Nicole Hendrix, a clinical psychologist at the Marcus Autism Center in Atlanta. During the COVID period, she witnessed higher levels of stress and fear among autistic adults, especially on topics such as infection risk, safety, work, and social life.
“We all suffer from routine and schedule disruptions,” says Hendrix. It was more serious for many people on the spectrum, especially those who depended on intensive services, she says. “These mess wasn’t just annoying. They were real barriers.”
Miya Thundermeier wasn’t just frustrated. She says she was angry and frustrated when the COVID hit. Thundermeier, 39, is a project assistant at Georgia State University’s Center for Leadership for Persons with Disabilities.
“I was angry that everything was online. I was angry that I couldn’t meet my colleagues and friends, eat at restaurants, go to the movies or travel.” She says.
Thundermeier, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 11, says he is an extrovert who “likes to go out.” She recalls that the first few months of the pandemic led her to a “very, very low point” due to the shelter-in-place order. Her isolation led to anxiety. When Atlanta locked down, she was afraid that people would be barred from going out. “I was afraid to be imprisoned in my house.”
Thundermeier lives alone in Tucker’s apartment complex. A few months after the pandemic, she built a new routine. I ordered food from UberEats and took a walk in the neighborhood every day. “I even enjoyed walking in the rain,” she says.
She has tried podcasting before, but during the pandemic, she has a new show, Hello World With Miyah, aimed at updating equipment, learning how to use sound editing software, and raising awareness and acceptance of ASD. Was launched. She is particularly proud that one of her first guests was Temple Grandin, an iconic animal scientist and autism rights activist in the autism community.
Thundermeier also learned to “count my blessings,” she says.
One of the biggest things is stable work, she says. According to the Autism Society of America, more than 70% of adults with autism are unemployed or underemployed.
“The employment situation for adults with autism is confusing,” says Segall. He says the pandemic had a negative impact on the economy, making it even more difficult for people on the spectrum to find and maintain jobs.
That’s why Michael Goodrow also considers himself lucky. “I still have a job and I was able to regain my life when things got better,” he said. He is a data processing specialist at a medical billing company. He returned to the office for a few weeks as only a small portion of his work could be done from home.
Early in Goodlow’s life, his parents were afraid he couldn’t lead an independent life. That was what Michael’s doctor predicted when he was diagnosed with a severe learning disability. However, his parents continued to push, and Michael graduated from high school with a bachelor’s degree in history and an MBA.
His mother, Joan Goodrow, is a retired nurse and healthcare executive. Her goal has always been to “make Michael a workforce, whatever the job,” she says. She was initially worried when the COVID hit – and was amazed at how well he managed it. “I didn’t know what good coping mechanism he had until he was really forced to use them,” she says with a smile.
Michael Goodroe enjoys sharing his experiences, but doesn’t like doing big things from his own condition. A few years ago, he wrote a book about his struggle entitled “What Autism Gives Me.” He also talks about motivation.
Most of his friends are actually people outside the autism community, such as former alumni and people in his karate club.
Compared to many of their peers, Michael Goodrow and Miya Thundermeier may be considered privileged. Within the large adult range of ASD, the coronavirus pandemic “exposed and deepened long-standing disparities in access to services,” said AutismSpeaks, the largest research and advocacy group for autism. Arianna Esposito, Director of Lifespan Services and Support, said. Nation.
“When you switch to a completely virtual world almost overnight, you need a stable internet connection,” she says. “Without it, it is difficult to see a doctor and maintain service and social ties.”
Psychologists agree that the expansion of telemedicine services during a pandemic will benefit not only people with autism, but also their families, friends and caregivers. However, lack of internet access remains a hurdle, especially in regions where broadband internet is not available.
Esposito states that many autistic adults suffer from transportation and food insecurity that can cause or amplify anxiety and depression. They also often have other medical conditions such as epilepsy, gastrointestinal disorders, and sleep disorders. COVID exacerbates all these vulnerabilities.
As immunization rates rise and more people return to face-to-face encounters, many individuals with autism will face different challenges, says Emory’s Seagal.
“They are getting used to their current normal condition,” he says. “They have developed new routines and structures, and the idea of having to re-migrate will be a difficult journey.”
Hendrix of the Marcus Autism Center said that some of the new approaches that many have adopted during the pandemic (reducing sensory overload, reducing social demands, increasing virtual communication, etc.) are more “autistic. He says he hopes to lead to a “friendly society.” .. “
Currently, Miyah Sundermeyer and Michael Goodroe are looking to the near future with hints of excitement and horror. Both have been fully vaccinated for several weeks. Thundermeier has begun working on campus again. Currently she is still alone in the office. She can’t wait to see her colleagues again, but she’s wary of her reaction when they can finally hug.
“I’m afraid to break and cry,” she says.
Goodrow has returned to one of his favorite places, Disney World, from his first trip after COVID. Looking back on last year, he says, he enjoys a slow pace during the pandemic and spends more time on himself.
“It was an introvert,” he adds. “But my extrovert is ready to rejoin life.”