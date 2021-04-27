Dallas Wings and the American Cancer Society are affiliated with National Minority Cancer Awareness Month

The black and Hispanic populations are far inferior to other ethnic groups in terms of most cancer mortality and shortest survival. Held annually in April, National Minority Cancer Awareness Month was established to help address inequality and help people in these groups work to reverse this harsh reality.To support the efforts of the WNBA Dallas Wings Affiliated with American Cancer Society (ACS) As part of our advocacy partnership, we will record and publish videos on social media to promote the goal of leveling healthcare and cancer prevention in communities where it is very deteriorating.

Born in Dallas and a Wings point guard, Moria Jefferson personally experienced cancer when he was young. Since then, it has been important for her to play a role in educating the most risky people.

Moria Jefferson’s aunt in Dallas Wings, Sylvia, died of cancer when Jefferson was young. That’s why Jefferson is working hard today to bring cancer awareness and education to colored women. (Provided by Dallas Wings)

“When I was a kid, my aunt died of cancer. It was a tough time for us to see her go through it. She fought really hard and actually relieved, and cancer. Went back and spread throughout her body, so when I was young, I knew that it was generally important to bring awareness and education to colored women, because we. Has a higher risk of getting breast cancer and dying than any other race, “says Jefferson.

Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society, confirms this statistic.

“African American [are] African Americans experiencing more illnesses, worse consequences, and premature death than whites in the United States have the highest mortality and shortest survival rates for most cancers in any ethnic group in the United States. I have. Perhaps most obvious is that black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women as a whole, “he says.

For ACS A section of their website dedicated to promoting health fairness, Has the resources to address factors that affect a person’s ability to fight cancer on the same occasion as others.

“To create a truly cancer-free world, we need to ensure that everyone benefits from advances in cancer research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment,” says Feliz. “The fight against cancer doesn’t look the same to everyone. Racism, poverty, and other inequality can make a person’s cancer journey even more difficult. Studies show that in the United States Overall cancer mortality is declining, but the estranged population bears an imbalanced burden of cancer. “

According to Feliz, millions of blacks and Hispanics lost their health insurance during the pandemic. Fortunately, you can find help through ACS and a program that is set up to give everyone access to important services regardless of insurance status.

Environmental factors such as access to transportation, financial means for prescription payments, and basic needs such as housing and utilities have a significant impact on a person’s overall health, and more specifically, Increases the chances of defeating cancer. Eating an active and healthy diet is important, but in some situations the latter can be difficult.

“Exercise can prevent you from getting sick, but growing up in an area that doesn’t have the same opportunities as other communities for a healthy diet is one of the most important things,” says Jefferson. “It’s difficult. Even professional athletes returning to the Dallas and Desoto areas are never easy to go up the street to find something healthy and affordable.”

Feliz agreed and added that eliminating the use of tobacco is another proven benefit to prevent cancer. He also emphasizes the importance of screening and early detection.

“Make sure you are visiting a doctor, clinic, or place where you can be evaluated. Most importantly, if you have a family history of cancer, be aware, investigate, and understand it. , You need to make sure you’re talking to your doctor about it. Know your body, know yourself, know if something is wrong. Then act on it. I will. “

The American Cancer Society’s 24/7 Cancer Helpline (800-227-2345) provides free one-on-one support. Cancer.org We provide evidence-based cancer prevention information. For more information on other resources and health inequalities, please visit: Cancer.org/HealthEquity..