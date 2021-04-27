



Athens confirms five new COVID-19 cases and removes one on April 27 Along: Aaron Pain Post: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 Return to << Athens, Ohio (WOUB) — A total of 5,135 COVID-19 cases have occurred in Athens County since the pandemic began, with five reported on Tuesday and one previously confirmed case removed from the data. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed a new case on April 27, 2021. Analysis of ODH data shows that new cases are associated with 2 people 0-19, 1 person 30-39, 1 person 50-59, and 1 person 60-69. Cases between the ages of 20 and 29 have been removed from the data. Two additional cases involving 0-19 and 60-69 required hospitalization. Data show that since the pandemic began, 198 people in Athens County have been hospitalized for complications associated with this coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there were 123 known active cases and 5,012 recovered cases in the county, according to the Athens Municipal Health Department. The department also announced that at 2:00 pm, the Ohio University Heritage Hall clinic had given a total of 10,449 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine and a total of 7,496 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine. did. A total of 36.04% of the counties have started the vaccination process. , According to ODH.. People experiencing respiratory symptoms should contact their family doctor, emergency department, or emergency department before arriving at care to inform them that they believe they are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. You will be asked to call. At 2:00 pm on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health announced 1,067,262 potentially confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, after 1,560 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, there have been 55,992 hospitalizations and 19,188 reported deaths. ODH makes the following recommendations to protect you from illness. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Dry your hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth with tissue or sleeves. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are ill.

Avoid contact with sick people. The Ohio Coronavirus Call Center is open daily from 8 am to 9 pm to answer questions. The hotline number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634. For more information, please visit the following URL: coronavirus.ohio.gov..

