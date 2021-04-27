Quebec reports the first death of a patient in Canada after AstraZeneca vaccination





Montreal (Reuters)-On Tuesday, Quebec reported that a patient died first in Canada with a rare thrombotic condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. File Photo: Healthcare professionals prepare to receive the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccination Center in Antwerp, Belgium, on March 18, 2021.Reuters / Eve Harman Canada has reported at least five blood clots after vaccination with the vaccine, but public health officials claim that the benefits of injecting AstraZeneca outweigh the potential risks. Quebec’s director of public health, Oracio Aruda, told reporters that the death of a patient from thrombosis would not change the state’s vaccination strategy. A rare complication that some regulators, including Health Canada, call vaccine-induced thrombocytopenic thrombocytopenia includes blood clots with a low number of blood clots. Of the first cases of very rare conditions identified in people who received AstraZeneca injections in Europe, 40% died. Health Canada states that the risks associated with this condition are likely to be reduced by increased awareness and early treatment, and vaccine use in many and elsewhere in Europe has been post-regulatory review. It has been resumed. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the state has vaccinated about 400,000 people with AstraZeneca vaccinations. “It’s a calculated risk, but obviously when you think of this woman, her family, her close friends … it’s difficult,” Quebec Prime Minister François Legor said of the patient, a 54-year-old woman. It was. In a statement, AstraZeneca Canada was aware of the investigation into death and said that “it is not appropriate to comment further on a particular individual case.” Faced with a catastrophic third wave of the virus, several Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, have recently begun offering AstraZeneca vaccines to people over the age of 40. .. In Quebec, where cases of coronavirus have been declining recently, the vaccine can be used in people over the age of 45. Report by Allison Lampert of Montreal.Additional Report by Steve Scherer of Ottawa and Allison Martell of Toronto Edited by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos