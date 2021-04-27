Health
How the mask guidelines evolved in the year of the pandemic
Many changes have occurred since early 2020, when countries around the world first became aware of the potential threat of highly contagious and still mysterious viruses such as influenza.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no one knew how the virus would spread. People were rubbing groceries. The government urged people to stay home, wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching their faces.
Masks quickly emerged as a point of confusion as public health officials first discouraged people from wearing masks and approved them because of a shortage. Mask obligations have sparked a cultural war as states, counties and cities across the country have adopted policy patchwork.
on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said The elimination of the need for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in small groups outdoors has provided public guidance in line with an increasing number of studies showing that the risk of coronavirus spreading indoors is much greater. ..
This shows how public health guidance on masking in the United States has changed since the pandemic began.
February 2020
“Stop buying masks,” surgeons generally plead
“Seriously people-stop buying masks!” Dr. Jerome M. Adams, then president of the surgeon, Written on twitter “It’s not effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to take care of sick patients, it puts them and our community at risk! “
In another post, Dr. Adams said that the best way to avoid catching or spreading the coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel sick.
At that time, masks — especially N95Thicker, fits tighter around the mouth and nose, and blocks smaller particles than surgical masks — in high demand Leads to price gouging.. There were many shortages at hospitals nationwide.
Even Dr. Anthony S. Forch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, fears that encouraging Americans to wear masks could lead to a more serious shortage of medical masks, including N95. Expressed.
“I don’t want to rob a health care provider who is actually at risk of getting infected.” Dr. Forch told CNN..
On March 15, the CDC did not mention masks when it recommended limiting meetings in the United States to 50 people, including weddings, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, and conferences.
April 2020
Policy changes with more mixed messaging
During April Authorities reversed the course, With CDC encourages all Americans Wearing a mask outside the home to supplement other public health measures such as social distance and hand washing.
Masks were recommended for all people over the age of 2 who are in public, traveling, or around other people in the same household who may be infected. However, President Donald J. Trump said it was voluntary and immediately undermined the message by vowing not to wear a mask himself.
Authorities said masks should be worn primarily to reduce the spread of the virus, not necessarily to protect the wearer.
In April, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines joined other airlines to demand passengers and flight attendants. Wear a face cover..
September 2020
Health officials say for a mask
Many officials have emphasized the public health benefits of masks. In September, then CDC director Dr. Robert R. Redfield told the Senate that the mask was “the most important and powerful public health tool we have” to fight the pandemic. A pandemic in which the universal use of the cover is under control in a few months.
“It can even be said that this face mask is guaranteed to protect me from Covid more than when I get the Covid vaccine,” said Dr. Redfield. The vaccine is not 100% effective, but when properly worn, the mask works as designed, he said.
However, Mr. Trump immediately declined these comments, saying Dr. Redfield “made a mistake” in suggesting that masks may be more useful than vaccines.
The following month, Mr. Trump again undermined guidance from Dr. Redfield and other public health authorities in his administration. Removed his mask For a camera when he returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was hospitalized at Covid-19.
January 2021
President Biden imposes some masking rules
In January, President Biden used his executive branch to impose mask requirements wherever possible, such as federal property and interstate highways.
With a series of orders Biden mandated masks at airports, many planes, intercity buses and trains. He also urged all Americans to “mask up” for 100 days.
March 2021
CDC publishes first guidelines for vaccinated people
In March, almost exactly a year after the pandemic first scared Americans, CDC said People who were completely vaccinated against the coronavirus were able to gather indoors in small groups without masks or social distance. Officials said vaccinated adults could start planning an unmasked dinner with their vaccinated friends.
March 2021
State begins to lift mask obligations
As vaccinations increased, mask obligations began to be lifted in some states. Others, including Florida and South Dakota, didn’t have it.
Republican Governor Greg Abbott has lifted mask mandate and capacity restrictions for all businesses from March 10. “All Texas businesses and families are free to decide their destiny,” Abbott said.
Utah, Arizona, Iowa, and Wisconsin did the same.
The governors of Montana, North Dakota, and New Hampshire have allowed state-wide masking obligations to expire. Republican Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana was scheduled to follow in April by replacing the state-wide mask mandate with a recommendation.
Other states remained strict: In Massachusetts For example, outdoor masking was always necessary, even when no one else was there.
April 2021
CDC relaxes masking advice for people gathering outdoors
On April 27, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people generally no longer need to wear masks outdoors, but continue to wear masks at indoor gatherings and crowded outdoor events. .. As long as you are with a fully vaccinated friend or family member, even those who have not taken a shot can go to a small outdoor gathering without a mask.
Vaccinated adults should wear masks and at least 6 feet from others in large public spaces where other people’s vaccinations or health status is unknown, such as outdoor performances, sporting events, shopping malls and cinemas. Must be far apart. The agency said. Also, medium to large gatherings, crowds and poorly ventilated areas should be avoided, officials said.
More and more studies show that the risk of spreading the virus is much lower outdoors than indoors. According to public health officials, virus particles spread rapidly outdoors, making the risk of infection much lower, but not impossible.
“I think it’s pretty common now that outdoor risk is really, really, very low,” Dr. Forch told ABC “this week” on Sunday. In particular, “If you are a vaccinated person and you are wearing a mask outdoors, the risk is clearly negligible.”
