How the mask guidelines evolved in the year of the pandemic

Many changes have occurred since early 2020, when countries around the world first became aware of the potential threat of highly contagious and still mysterious viruses such as influenza.

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no one knew how the virus would spread. People were rubbing groceries. The government urged people to stay home, wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching their faces.

Masks quickly emerged as a point of confusion as public health officials first discouraged people from wearing masks and approved them because of a shortage. Mask obligations have sparked a cultural war as states, counties and cities across the country have adopted policy patchwork.

on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said The elimination of the need for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in small groups outdoors has provided public guidance in line with an increasing number of studies showing that the risk of coronavirus spreading indoors is much greater. ..