Aurora City Launches Weekend Vaccine Clinic at City Hall “Until Notification”

Aurora | Residents still waiting to get a jab will be able to do so at the Aurora Municipal Center this weekend, city officials said Tuesday.

According to a city spokesman, the city of Aurora will hold a vaccine clinic at the East Alameda Parkway municipal complex for the foreseeable future to improve the city’s vaccine equity.

Following the soft launch earlier this month, the clinic will be open to the public on May 1st, but will not be open on May 2nd. The current time zone for this Saturday is from 10 am to 4 pm. You can make a reservation here.

At the time of this story’s release, dozens of slots will continue to be available at the clinic this Saturday.

The pop-up event will be held at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. According to city officials, “until later notice.” Pfizer vaccine shots to protect against COVID-19 will be available from May 7th on both Friday and Saturday.

“These equity clinics make it easy for everyone, especially poorly serviced people, to be vaccinated, regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, socio-economic status, language, or other factors. It’s designed, “said Julie Patterson, a city spokesperson, in a news release.

Local and state health authorities Scrambled Vaccination rates in some demographics, including the Colorado Latino population, remain disproportionately low, but in recent months to shoot into the arms of ethnic minorities throughout the Metroplex.

More than half of the white population over the age of 16 in the Tri-County Health Jurisdiction is vaccinated, but only 33% of the black population and about 20% of the Hispanic population have been vaccinated. County numbers.

More than half of the more than 1.2 million people in Adams, Arapaho and Douglas County have released at least one dose of the vaccine so far.