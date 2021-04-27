Spotify is okay with Joe Rogan’s opposition to the vaccine

In a recent episode of Joe Rogan Experience, The world’s most popular podcaster suggests that healthy young people do not need the COVID-19 vaccine, contrary to the advice of medical professionals trying to stop the killed pandemic Over 3 million people..

Logan believed that “in most cases it is safe to be vaccinated,” and said his parents were also vaccinated. But he adds: “But if you’re like 21 and you tell me,’Should I be vaccinated?’ I won’t go.” The statement was emphasized by Media Matters,this Release A record of Logan’s conversation with fellow comedian Dave Smith on April 23.

According to sources close to the situation, Spotify reviewed this episode of Logan and left it live as it wasn’t apparently a vaccine repellent. He is also not calling for action, the source says, saying the company has withdrawn other, apparently anti-vaccine podcasts and music. One show pulled said the vaccine would kill, while another said the vaccine would cause skin conditions.Musician Ian Brown The song has also been deleted In March he said the vaccine inserted a microchip into people. January, Spotify Removed Pete Evans podcast About false alarm of COVID-19.

At the time, Spotify said: “Spotify bans content on platforms that promote dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that could cause offline harm or pose a direct threat to public health. If content that violates this standard is identified, it will be removed from the platform. “

The company declined to comment on this article.

Brought by Spotify Joe Rogan Experience He participated exclusively in the platform last year, and since then he has had multiple controversies, especially around him. Remarks criticized as transphobia..The episode of the program Mysteriously disappeared, And Spotify employees Expressed their dissatisfaction Their employer pays Logan and keeps his show alive.

His recent recommendations on vaccines are not science-based. Older people are at increased risk of developing the most serious illness, but healthy 21-year-olds can become infected with COVID-19.Some people may suffer Long-term chronic symptoms After getting sick.And as more older people are vaccinated in the United States, researchers are finding demographics of the disease. Start to shift.. In Michigan, which is now a hotspot for COVID-19, an increasing number of young people are showing serious symptoms in hospitals.

“I spend more of my 20s, 30s and 40s on oxygen and life support than at any other time in this pandemic,” says Erin Brennan, a physician in the emergency room. Said New York Times..

Unvaccinated people can also endanger others by spreading the disease.Kentucky Unvaccinated Care Worker Expand variants To more than 40 people in the nursing home where they worked. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has also been approved for people over the age of 16 and Moderna has been approved for use in people over the age of 18.

Other technology platforms are flagging or removing posts, videos, and other content that disseminate fake vaccine information.For example, Twitter Label tweets It disseminated false information. The label contains links to relevant information from public agencies such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the company has five recidivists who could lead to account locks or permanent suspension. It states that it is implementing an attack system.

Meanwhile, Facebook Delete post Disseminate false information about vaccines or what has been “exposed by public health professionals”. This includes conspiracy theories such as vaccines containing microchips and false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients, or side effects of vaccines.

So far, Spotify hasn’t introduced labels or banners in its content.