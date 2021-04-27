Pfizer CEO says oral antivirals to treat COVID-19 may be ready by the end of the year





Pfizer CEO said Tuesday that an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19, which began a phase I trial in March, could be available by the end of this year. At CNBC’s Squawk Box, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was asked for a reasonable time frame for the release of antiviral drugs. “I hope everything goes well, we’re going to be at the same speed as we’ve been, and if regulators do the same, we’ll be able to do that by the end of the year,” Bula said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is the only one so far Fully approved Remdesivir, an antiviral agent for the treatment of COVID-19. Recommended for hospital patients who need oxygen supplementation. The agency has granted an emergency use authorization for nine other COVID-19 treatments. Pfizer announced on March 22 that an oral antiviral drug known as PF-07321332 already has potential for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and other coronavirus infections. Relation: Pfizer launches phase I trial of oral COVID-19 treatment Researchers said that even if a COVID-19 patient is in the hospital or not receiving critical care, if oral medication is approved, it can be prescribed and taken at the first sign of infection. The way the drug works is to release an inhibitor that binds to the virus and prevent it from replicating. The same formula is used to treat HIV and hepatitis C virus. Several other companies, including Roche and AstraZeneca, are testing antiviral drugs in the form of tablets to help treat the new coronavirus that has killed more than 573,000 Americans, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. doing. The furthest is Molnupiravir in Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It doesn’t seem to help inpatients, but it looks promising for less ill patients, and large studies should bring results this fall, The company said.. The two companies said molnupiravir, like Tamiflu, acts as a five-day treatment at home, blocking the growth of the virus before it causes major damage. Relation: NIH to test the potential of “reusable drugs” in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms The National Institutes of Health is currently testing existing prescription and over-the-counter medications to see if diversion can help treat people with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. NIH said on April 19 that it is funding a large study to analyze multiple drugs and their effects on COVID-19. It is already open to the public. The NIH said it was considering seven drugs to see if they could help relieve symptoms, but did not identify which one. The drugs have already been approved by the FDA for other conditions, and NIH said testing them in COVID-19 patients is now a process known as “drug repositioning.” NIH also recommends other treatments for COVID-19. website.. This story was reported by Los Angeles. Chris Williams and The Associated Press contributed.

