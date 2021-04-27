Amador, Sutter County moves to the orange COVID layer.Sacramento County stuck in deficit





California health officials said Tuesday that four more counties in California were migrating to the loosely-restricted orange or yellow coronavirus layer, while the Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties could relax. He announced that he was unable to do so and was facing another week. Orange or medium reopening layer. This is the second toughest category of state color-coded frameworks. The counties that will change hierarchy this week are: Amador county from red to orange Glen county from red to orange Mendoshino county from orange to yellow Sutter county from red to orange Sakurament, San Joaquin, Stanislaus county is one of the remaining 13 counties still in the red hierarchy is. Moving to the orange layer gives them a green light to raise the indoor capacity limits of certain businesses such as gyms, cinemas and restaurants. | Details | Sacramento County spokesman Brenda Bongiorno says that each tier is allowed: The county wants to move to the orange layer by mid-May. "Community members need to continue vaccination. This is the most powerful tool to end the pandemic." She said. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom reopened the economy completely and Announcing the June 15 target date for the abolition of the tier system. Hinge of two criteria met: Vaccine supply is sufficient for California 16 years and older who want to be vaccinated, hospitalized the rate is stable, low. In addition to the update of case, state health authorities, based on their new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the ALTER Wearing a mask outdoors said he is working on state guidance. "After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's masking recommendations, we're working to align California's guidance with these common-sense updates, guided by science and data," Governor Gavin Newsom prepared. Said in a statement made. "More than half of Californians over the age of 16 are partially or fully vaccinated, but many others have not yet been vaccinated and the threat of variants remains." We have confirmed more than 3.6 million coronaviruses since the start of the pandemic. More than 60,000 people have died in the state.

Sutter County from Red to Orange The Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are one of the remaining 13 counties still in the red. Moving to the orange layer, you’ll see a green light to increase the indoor capacity limits of certain businesses such as gyms, cinemas, and restaurants. | Details | The following are allowed at each layer: In a statement, Sacramento County spokesman Brenda Bongiorno said the county hopes to move to the Orange Formation by mid-May. “We need to keep members of the community vaccinated, which is the most powerful tool to end a pandemic,” she said. Early this month, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a June 15 target date for a complete resumption of the economy and the abolition of the tier system. Doing so depends on meeting two criteria: adequate vaccine supply for Californians aged 16 and over who wish to receive the vaccine, and stable and low hospitalization rates. I will. In addition to updating the county hierarchy, state health officials said they are working to change state guidance. New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Regarding wearing a mask outdoors. “After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking recommendations, we’re working to align California’s guidance with these common-sense updates, guided by science and data,” Governor Gavin Newsom said. Said in a statement made. “More than half of Californians over the age of 16 are partially or fully vaccinated, but many others have not yet been vaccinated and the threat of variants remains.” California has confirmed more than 3.6 million cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic. More than 60,000 people have died in the state.

