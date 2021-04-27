Seminole County Maskman Date remains valid, with some fixes-Central Florida News





Keep an eye out for local news coverage. Listen to 90.7 WMFE on FM or HD radio, WMFE mobile app, or smart speaker. Say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Seminor County Commissioner voted to maintain a modified version of Face Mask Mandate. ThVoting took place primarily after nearly four hours of public comment against Maskman Date. The Commission voted 3-2 to request a face mask in public places until at least 50% of the county’s population was vaccinated. Until then, the amended order requires the Commission to reconsider the face mask obligation every 30 days or earlier if the medical professional recommends lifting it. Commissioner Jay Zenbower, who introduced the amendment, said requesting a face mask in public places would only make sense if cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increased. “This is not a political statement. It doesn’t matter if you are an independent, a liberal, a Republican, or a Democrat. It’s about community security.”

https://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/27182826/clip-13007-.mp3 Nancy Sereri, who lives in the county and is one of about 50 people who spoke in public comments, is a registered nurse. She spoke passionately in favor of maintaining mandate. “When I’m diagnosed with bladder cancer, I don’t talk to the plumber. We talk to the medical community. The community appears here today and takes three members of my husband’s family. We unanimously agreed that it was not time to stop using all the tools we had in the box to fight the savage illness of the octopus. https://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/27182850/13008_MASK-MANDATE_DANIELLE.wav The Commission rejected adding words to the order recommending the use of face coverings in private indoor environments such as small businesses in the county.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos