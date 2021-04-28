ANTICOV clinical trial to test new treatments for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 in Africa

An ANTICOV clinical trial conducted in 13 African countries recruited participants to test a new drug combination, nitazoxanide + ciclesonide, to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 before becoming severely ill. It was started.

ANTICOV research is conducted by a consortium of 26 partners, including major African research institutes and international health institutions, coordinated by the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), a non-profit research and development (R & D) organization. .. Identifying early COVID-19 treatments that may prevent progression to severe disease and limit infection is the largest study in Africa.

In many African countries, our worst fears are recognized as already tense intensive care units are beginning to fill with COVID-19 patients. However, the dose of vaccine reaching the African continent is too limited.The rapid spread of new variants can also diminish Effectiveness of Existing vaccines are another major source of concern. There is an urgent need to identify affordable and easy-to-do treatments that can prevent progression to the severe form and reduce infection rates. “ Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The Africa CDC has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from COVID-19 on the continent. However, the actual price is estimated to be higher. Also, as new variants become more prevalent, new cases are expected to increase in the coming months.

ANTICOV is testing a new potential treatment that combines the well-known anthelmintic drug nitazoxanide with the inhaled corticosteroid ciclesonide. This combination has two different mechanisms of action that can function at different stages of infection. One is potentially active in the first viral replication stage of SARS-COV-2 infection and the other reduces the likelihood of an inflammatory stage. A few days later. Both drugs are already on the market and will be affordable and easy to access and administer if shown to be effective against COVID-19.

“It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. The vaccines used are registered, but there are still few treatment options. In particular, they may prevent severe progression and reduce infection. In some early stages, it may also prevent the risk of developing a post-COVID condition, “said Dr. Nathalie Strub-Wourgaft, director of DNDi’s COVID-19 response. “We do not yet have a cure for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, and this remains a research priority in Africa and around the world.”

The inclusion of the combination of nitazoxanide and ciclesonide in a new division of ANTICOV research was reviewed by the WHO-created African Vaccine Control Forum (AVAREF) (promoting the regulatory process in each ANTICOV country) and WHO COVID-19 Research. Ethics Review Board.

“In addition to treatment options for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, we also need simple, easy-to-use, affordable and reliable tests that are the backbone of Africa-led testing and treatment programs. Government.” Said. Dr. Monique Wasna, director of the DNDi Africa Regional Office, said. “We are fully supported by The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), a co-convener of the ACT Accelerator Diagnostics Partnership, an ANTICOV consortium partner, to accelerate the diagnostic tools for COVID-19.”

The first participants in the new research division were hired in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Guinea. In the coming weeks, additional trial sites will register participants in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Sudan and Uganda.

“Promising treatment research is more important than ever as we face mutant viruses that challenge the tools needed to fight COVID-19. Add any treatment to existing patient care packages It’s important to consider what you can and how you can do it. It’s perfect for use in resource-poor environments, “said Philip Dunneton, Executive Director of Unitide, who partially funded the research. The doctor says. “Through the ANTICOV trial, Unitide is investing in potential drugs to treat mild and moderate COVID-19, which is an important part of current treatment options that must be filled to prevent hospitalization and death. It’s a gap. “

ANTICOV is an “adaptive platform” trial with a flexible and innovative trial design that allows you to add or remove treatments as new evidence emerges. The study began in September 2020 with the combination of the HIV antiretroviral drug ropinavir / ritonavir and the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. These two initial arms will be released in December 2020 after WHO has updated its treatment guidelines to recommend not using these agents in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including those with mild to moderate COVID-19. Was stopped at.

The ANTICOV Consortium is currently selecting and preparing for the next division of the exam. ANTICOV investigational drug selection is communicated by a review conducted by the Unitaid and Wellcome-led Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Therapeutics Partnership Expert Working Group.

The main funding of the ANTICOV Consortium is provided by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through KfW and by the global health agency Unitaid as part of ACT-A. Additional support is provided by the Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) in Europe and developing countries. This is the second program supported by the European Union with additional funding from the Swedish government, the Starr International Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

List of ANTICOV partners

The ANTICOV Consortium mobilizes an extensive network of diverse partners with recognized experience in clinical research. The 26 members of the ANTICOV Consortium are: