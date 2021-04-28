COVID-19: Several Saskatchewan pharmacies configured to receive the vaccine are in the process of preparation

Saskatchewan pharmacy You will soon be able to start managing COVID-19 vaccine, When the state launches a vaccination pilot project this week.

The program will make 63 pharmacies in 14 communities in Saskatchewan available for vaccines as of Thursday, and will soon be able to vaccinate the arms of residents.

Chris Perentes, owner of Lorne Drugs in Regina, says he expects 120 shipments Pfizer vaccine Immediately start vaccination.

He said the appointment was booked immediately when people learned that his pharmacy was offering the vaccine.

“We were really looking forward to it for quite some time,” Perentes said.

“All healthcare professionals in the state are working hard in hospitals and everywhere, and people are vaccinated. Now it’s time to actually step up and help and get out of this pandemic. It’s your turn to help. “

Perentes said his pharmacy would only make reserved appointments according to the state’s age-based vaccine plan.

The vaccine age eligibility announced on Tuesday will be reduced to those aged 42 and over and those aged 30 and over in the administrative districts of northern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

On Friday, qualifications will drop again to the age of 40, and all qualified workers identified as priorities will be vaccinated.

Parents said health care workers and people with weakened immunity could be vaccinated at his pharmacy as long as there was a letter from public health.

“”We have plenty of PPE and sterile technology, and a way to keep things clean and disinfect, “says Perentes.

“”We have been vaccinated against the flu for years, so we have a lot of experience. There are some trainings that we all have to do to be consistent and to ensure that everything works for our patients. “

The state said pharmacies administering the vaccine would also allow pharmacy and grocery staff to take their shots.

“We know that when pharmacies start vaccination with COVID-19, they are at increased risk of exposure to front-line staff working at these facilities,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said on April 12. Said.

















“The COVID-19 vaccine is protected by making it available to staff working in pharmacies or attached grocery stores through the pharmacist who provides the vaccine.”

Perentes said the vaccine would run out by the end of Monday and hopes the state will announce more shipments next week.

Pfizer’s first shipments are in the ULT freezer, which is thawed and placed in the refrigerator.

