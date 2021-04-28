Exposure to vaccinated people does not cause miscarriage

Claim: Being around people who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 can cause miscarriage and changes in the menstrual cycle

There is a gender gap in the development of vaccinations nationwide.Report looking at state vaccine statistics Show more women I am more vaccinated than men.

Discovery is given and anxious Men are more likely to die From COVID-19 than Women — Despite the majority of confirmed cases in the United States being women

Says there are experts There are several reasons for this: Women tend to be more health conscious than men. Most healthcare professionals and school teachers in the vaccine priority group are women. And women may be vaccinated for family safety and motivated to return to the workforce.

Nonetheless, fears of how the COVID-19 vaccine can adversely affect women’s reproductive health are pervading social media. The latest of these claims: Being around a vaccinated person can cause a woman to have a miscarriage or affect her menstrual cycle.

“I’m the only person who hasn’t been vaccinated (and isn’t going to be vaccinated) at work, so I’m surrounded by people who have been vaccinated. I had a abortion a few months ago and had a physiology. It’s very inconsistent and very different from my previous life. ” Share on Facebook post on April 17th..

Some other accompanying images, most of which appear to be screenshots of text messages, have dramatic changes in duration, fertility problems, and even abnormal bleeding despite menopause. Insist.

One image is intended to explain how a vaccinated person can have a lot of impact: viral shedding.

“A week ago, we spent a day with a family who recently had (Moderna) and JJ. Three days later, the kids got sick … until their period was late. Did not connect certain (viral) shedding points. ”Request one image.

USA TODAY contacted the poster for further comment.

Claim COVID-19 vaccine that causes miscarriage Or Female infertility Uncovered by USA Today. However, these claims centered around women themselves being vaccinated.

People infected with COVID-19 Do you want to shed the virus With coughing, sneezing, or conversation,Vaccinated people do not carry or infect disease-causing particles. Experts say that the change in female reproductive health due to this assumed exposure is pure fiction. This is the reason.

Vaccine is not contagious

Vaccines are biopharmacy used to train the immune system to fight illness and affect only those who receive them.

“There is no mechanism that suggests that (vaccine) may be transferred in any way … or it can lead to a series of events that alter the pregnancy or menstrual cycle,” he said. Carolyn Coin, Microbiologist and professor of molecular genetics and biology at Duke University.

According to Coin, the COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to the body in very small particles covered with a fat-like substance called lipids. The vaccine stays inside the cell once and is never re-released.

Pfizer and Modana vaccines use a type of DNA called mRNA. Once taken up by cells, it is broken down when the coronavirus peplomer is produced.

Peplomers remain in the body for some time, but they are not forever and cannot infect others as well, Coin said.

Doctor Daniel Kritzkes, The head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital agreed with Coin. Tell Reuters The mRNA vaccine “contains only instructions for making speplomer and cannot produce viral particles, so nothing can be shed.”

The J & J vaccine relies on another technique called a viral vector, a weakened common cold virus that has been modified to contain genetic instructions for the construction of peplomers, but for non-vaccines. Not affected.

However, even if you are vaccinated, you are unlikely to get the virus. This is due to a new report of being infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, called a breakthrough case or infection of the vaccine.

The number of these cases is still very small, with about 7,000 out of more than 87 million vaccinations. According to the latest data From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccines have been shown to be very effective, but this was not unexpected, as there is no “100% chance of preventing the disease”. The agency said..

Miscarriage and menstrual changes occur frequently

The post attempts to link changes in menstruation and pregnancy to contact with vaccinated people, but the truth is that changes occur relatively frequently in both situations. Therefore, experts say the timing of the connection is a coincidence.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, but because “many miscarriages occur so early in pregnancy that women are unaware that they are pregnant” The frequency can be high.

Menstruation, Or the duration of the menstrual cycle of a woman whose lining of the uterus is peeled off, Affected by a number of factors Symptoms such as weight loss or gain, eating disorders, stress, hormonal contraception, sleep deprivation, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.

9% to 14% of women can develop irregular menstrual irregularities or menopause between the first tide and the age at which menstruation ends. According to the American Academy of Family Physics..

There is a report of COVID-19 infection affecting menstruation, But the experts are still Unknown how exactly.. Anecdotes of women experiencing menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination SurfacedHowever, there was no data suggesting a definitive link between the two.

Our rating: False

Based on our study, we evaluate the claim that viral shedding from people vaccinated with COVID-19 can cause miscarriage and cause menstrual changes in women. The Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines only provide physical instructions on how to make coronavirus peplomer proteins. Neither the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine mRNA nor the J & J vaccine viral vector can replicate or cause disease on its own. Similarly, the peaplomers produced cannot shed and infect others.

Unfortunately, miscarriage is common, especially in early pregnancy, and changes in menstruation can occur for a variety of reasons, both biological and lifestyle. Data are limited on how COVID-19 infection or coronavirus vaccine affects women’s cycle and duration.

