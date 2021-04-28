Health
Fight to make people COVID-19Vax
- For the first time, the demand for COVID-19 vaccine has not exceeded supply in many states.
- As vaccination rates declined, health officials have launched various programs to reach out to people who may have difficulty getting vaccinated.
- Mobile clinics, longer hours in the clinic, and outreach are all being used to vaccinate more people.
In the national competition to vaccinate people and build herd immunity to COVID-19, local governments and public health leaders must come up with innovative ways to provide fair and easy access to vaccines. I had to.
In some areas, this meant launching a vaccination site for the elderly, the group with the highest rates of hospitalization and death during a pandemic.
Mobile clinics are also emerging in poorly serviced areas, eliminating the need for online pre-registration and travel in communities with restricted access to technology and transportation.
Local health authorities have taken a cultural approach, opening 24/7 clinics and meeting people who dislike vaccines at home.
Here are some of the most effective ways local health authorities are improving access to vaccines:
In San Marcos, California, it quickly became clear that vaccine eligibility did not mean access to the vaccine, says Tim Rush, president of a nonprofit organization. Gary and Mary West Pace..
“Older people had a hard time navigating the online booking system and lacked caregiver support, so we had the opportunity to bridge these gaps in older people,” said Rush.
The Gary and Mary West Foundation has collaborated with San Diego County and various local governments, academics, medical and philanthropic organizations to launch a vaccination site specifically for the elderly.
The site helped seniors make reservations by offering phone-based scheduling options. The public-private partnership also educated seniors about vaccines, provided transportation to and from the site, and accommodated all levels of functionality and mobility.
The· CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Launched Walkup Mobile Clinic in Los Angeles Southern California Ophthalmology Institute (SCEI) City council member Mark Ridley Thomas. These mobile clinics aim to reach a poorly serviced community with limited access to the healthcare, transportation and technology required for booking.
Dr. Rocht VarmaAfter hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Chief Medical Officer said the medical center sought new ways to deliver vaccines to underserved people in the Los Angeles community. I did. Instant access to computers and transportation. “
This site has a walk-up on-site registration, eliminating the need to book online via phone or computer. SCEI has proposed turning the mobile ophthalmology clinic bus into a wheeled vaccination center. This brought the mobile clinic to life.
Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian organization, has partnered with Indian Health Services (IHS) to distribute vaccines to Navajo Nation.
Vaccination sites have been set up in hospitals and clinics as well as community gatherings such as chapterhouses.
Harley Jones, Senior Manager of Domestic Emergency Response Project Hope, IHS took a cultural approach in communicating the benefits of vaccination, saying, “Positioning the fight against the pandemic and getting the vaccine is something everyone should do to help their friends and neighbors.” Said.
The use of personal protective equipment, social distance, and vaccination have been arranged to provide a way to assist everyone in the tribe, especially the elderly at high risk of complications from COVID-19.
In Navajo culture, the elders are revered as the “history, health, strength” of the tribe, Jones said. The tribe was mobilized to protect the entire group.
“Despite the disproportionate impact, including the winter months characterized by severe infection rates and community loss, the Navajo Nation community has recently achieved groundbreaking success, Jones said. “Masu”, due to the significant increase in vaccination.
For many, it is difficult to secure a vaccine appointment during traditional working hours. Nationwide Overnight vaccine clinic It was established to serve people who work and live at different times.
Philadelphia is hosted by the 24/7 Pop-up Marathon Clinic. Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium In the first 24 hours, about 4,000 people were vaccinated with great success. The site aimed to improve vaccine fairness and reach communities affected by COVID-19 in an imbalanced manner.
Near Detroit, ACCESS, a non-profit organization that provides social, healthy, and educational services to Arab-American individuals, has been established. Overnight vaccine clinic For Muslims fasting during Ramadan. The clinic operated between 8 pm and 1 am during Ramadan, when people fast from sunrise to sunset, and reservations were full.
To further enhance accessibility, some health leaders bring vaccines directly to people at home.
There are services that bring vaccines to Seniors who returned to Japan Those who cannot go to the vaccination clinic.There is also program Volunteers travel to poorly serviced communities and communities with low immunization rates to discuss vaccines with residents.
Health authorities Detroit The crew visited people’s homes, educated them about the benefits of shots, and announced that they would help them sign up for promises.
To Louisiana, Religious and civic groups also make door-to-door visits, simplifying the vaccination process.
Bringing vaccines to people’s homes can help remove barriers and give people an easy opportunity to get vaccinated.
