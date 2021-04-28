A new vaccine clinic opens in North King County as authorities urge people to sign up for shots





new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The Vaccine Clinic was opened in North King County on Tuesday. Authorities continue to encourage all adults to apply for vaccination.

Located in the Auditorium of the Shoreline Center on 1st Ave.NE, 18560, the site was launched by UW Medicine in collaboration with the Shoreline, Northshore, and Bothell fire departments.

“As the supply of vaccines increases, we are closing the gap by making vaccines as accessible as possible, no matter where we live,” King County executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “We want all residents of Shoreline and northern King County to take advantage of this new vaccine site, built on a strong partnership between UW Medicine and the Northern King County Fire Department. Public health continues to play an important role in working with community-based organizations to enable organizations that do not have access to health care providers to connect and be vaccinated. “ The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5:30 pm. People need to make a reservation in advance, Learn more about..

“Since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, residents of North King County have not received adequate service. The University of Washington School of Medicine, Shoreline School District, and local fire departments have worked together to maintain the safety and health of the residents. “Thank you for doing this,” said Kathy Pompeo, head of the EMS department at the Shoreline Fire Department. Seattle and King County already have several vaccination clinics, including Rainier Beach, West Seattle, the Lumenfield Event Center, and Auburn. Authorities are currently working to expand efforts to make people more vulnerable to vaccination as soon as possible, wherever they are. Cynthia Dord, Vice President of Clinical Operations at UW Medicine, said: The site recently came to encourage people throughout the county to sign up for one of the thousands of open vaccine appointments at clinics throughout Seattle. Supply has been an important issue in recent weeks, as the state has not received enough doses to meet demand. But this week, authorities are promoting a number of open appointments available to anyone over the age of 16. “More than 3,000 vaccine reservations have been booked since Monday morning. If you were one of them, thank you. I need your help to fill the remaining 14,000 slots. Tell your friends. , Tell your family and tell everyone you know, “Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted. Tuesday. Vaccination is one of the key tools needed to help the state stop the spread of the virus and allow people to resume more normal activities. But for it to be most effective, more people need to get shots. According to the latest data, nearly 62% of adults in King County have been vaccinated at least once, and about 40% have been fully vaccinated. This means that about 40% of adults have not taken it yet. Until more people are vaccinated, authorities are urging people to do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus as health authorities warn that cases and hospitalizations increase. Scope of related coronavirus:



