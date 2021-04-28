Apollo Hospital Doctor Corrects Abnormal Spinal Curve-New Indian Express





Along Express news service Chennai: A doctor at Apollo Hospital successfully corrected the abnormal curvature of the spine of a 42-year-old woman in the United States through minimally invasive surgery. According to a press release, patient Daniel Fry was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. She has been suffering from this condition for 30 years and has been in pain for the past two years. Deformation gradually increased. The malformation was detected in her teen and was progressing. She consulted with several top spine surgeons in the United States and suggested that they all fuse her spine and fix it with a rod. This limited the mobility of her back and she would not even have been able to run, the press release added. She was unable to carry out her daily activities. Surgical treatment is often recommended for patients whose curve exceeds 35 degrees while the curve is still in the growth stage, Release added. Traditionally, fusion surgery has been used to address this problem, with metal implants attached to the spine and connected to two rods. Compared to fusion surgery, scoliosis surgery without fusion is aimed at supporting the growth and movement of the spine. Traditional treatments also reduce height growth as the extension progresses. The patient visited Apollo Hospital in Chennai on April 16th. “Surgery for scoliosis without fusion is less invasive, cost-effective, and reduces the likelihood of back pain in later years while maintaining patient movement and function in a minimum of time. This technique can now be used in idiopathic scoliosis, which uses a flexible cable to correct the deformity. These patients can return to full normal activity sooner, “said Dr. Sajan KHedge, a spine surgeon who is responsible for orthopedics at Apollo Hospital. The patient is now normal. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, also attended the press conference.

