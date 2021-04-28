Reused hepatitis C drugs may boost antiviral treatment of COVID-19, UT studies show

Austin (KXAN) —A new study by scientists at the University of Texas shows that drugs used to treat hepatitis C may be the latest tools in the fight against coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Krug, an emeritus professor of molecular bioscience, collaborated with researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, and the results this week Cell report..

They combine certain hepatitis C treatments with remdesivir, the only COVID-19 treatment currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to increase the effectiveness of cell culture in inhibiting coronavirus by a factor of 10. I found that.

Their findings mean that this combination can be used as an antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Krug calls it “diversification”.

“Take drugs that are already on the market and already approved. They know how it works and know about its side effects. When used to treat COVID, they are still in clinical trials. Yes, but it will be very short, “he explained.

Dr. Robert Krug photographed in the lab in 2018 discussing influenza virus research. (KXAN photo)

However, remdesivir should be given intravenously. That is, it should be administered at the hospital. So Krug said the next step was to find an oral treatment that would work like remdesivir in combination with an oral hepatitis drug.

“You want pills that people can take, and they never end up in the hospital,” he said. “That is the goal.”

Experts at the Milken Institute’s Center, Faster Cures, are tracking 326 compounds that have the potential to develop into the treatment of various types of coronavirus. They can range from antibody, antiviral, mRNA, RNA, or cell-based therapies to devices and immunomodulators.

Vaccines are very important, but vaccines are hesitant and variants of the virus threaten progress, so treatments are essential to tackle the virus, Esther Krofah said. It was.

“In the long run, when talking about a complete resumption of the economy and the ability for everyone to engage in everyday activities, what they really want to know from the bottom of their hearts is: When they get sick: Me? “She said.

In short, the goal is to create a drug that someone can get at a pharmacy, such as Tamiflu or Zofruza for the flu virus (the latter was also developed based on Dr. Krug’s research).

However, from the very beginning of the outbreak of the virus, the development of these types of treatments was slower, less consistent, and broader than the coronavirus vaccine development process, Crofa said.

“We didn’t necessarily choose the same” top 6 or top 8 treatments, “and we invested a great deal of resources in their clinical development. There was no comparable Operation Warp Speed-like hundreds of millions of dollars poured in, “she said. “Would I have been able to get the answer earlier with a little more tweaking? Maybe.”

That said, she said the federal government worked together through a program called ACTIV to create a coordinated research strategy for the most promising treatments, not the scale of Operation Warp Speed.

Benchmark Research is conducting a variety of vaccine trials in the Austin region, but the group has partnered with an emergency medical facility in California to offer treatment trials.

“People tend to take tests between the 3rd and 4th days, so it’s very difficult to motivate them to register. We need to find them early, which is That’s why emergency care works so well, “said CEO Cynthia Dukes.

Still, she said they are showing interest and enrolling 1-2 people a day in treatment trials through partnerships.

“I think people are aware that there is no cure there. This gives them the opportunity to access potential treatments that may keep them away from the hospital,” she said. ..

The findings of Krug and New York researchers have not yet been studied in clinical trials, but he says he welcomes clinicians who want to study their findings, hoping that someday they will help patients in hospitals fighting COVID-19. I did.

“This is for immediate help,” he said.