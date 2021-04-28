Boy dies after coronavirus symptoms appear within hours of arriving in Hawaii





Honolulu (KHON2) —Hawaii recorded the death of the first child associated with COVID. According to authorities, the boy was under the age of 10 and had an underlying health condition. Health experts say this should serve as a call for awakening.Severe cases COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Rare in children, but can be fatal. Send the latest Hawaii news to your inbox and Click here to subscribe Go to News 2 You, daily newsletter. According to the Hawaii Ministry of Health, the boy traveled from the mainland to Hawaii with his parents. The parents were completely vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19. “Shortly after arriving on the island, I showed symptoms of COVID and was taken to a hospital where I was infected with COVID,” said Brooks Baehr, a DOH spokesman. Health experts say that the underlying health condition probably played an important factor in the death of the child. This includes the most common obesity, asthma, and immune system problems. Doctors say it is important for these children to be tested immediately if they have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, sore throat, or headache. “If you have a fundamental problem, you need to tell your doctor to have you tested, because you may really need to be careful,” said Dr. Paul Eaken, a pediatric emergency physician. Says. He says early treatment of children for COVID-19 can make a big difference. However, it is generally a fairly mild case for children without underlying illness. He says that about half of the cases have no symptoms. According to the Ministry of Health, there were more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in children under the age of 17. 33 of them were hospitalized. Dr. Eakin points out that people admitted to the hospital can be seriously ill. “In children who are actually hospitalized for COVID-19 infections such as acute infections, one in three of them is actually hospitalized in the intensive care unit, so it’s actually quite ill,” Ekin said. The doctor said. DOH says the boy had not been tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Hawaii. Children under the age of 5 do not need to be tested to avoid quarantine. The state states that the tragedy shows the importance of continuing to take protective measures such as wearing masks, avoiding rallies, and vaccination. “This is sad, but it reminds us that we really need to do everything not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect our loved ones, our neighbors and the community,” Baehr said. Says. “We mourn all the victims of COVID-19, but today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is particularly traumatic,” Governor David Ige said in a statement on Tuesday. “Dawn and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to this child’s family and loved ones. States and counties are responsible for science-based COVID restrictions aimed at protecting the health and safety of Hawaiians. I will continue to make decisions. “ State fatalities Rise to 479..

