New NSW COVID-19 Discovers Spark Warnings for 80,000 Sydney Residents





Over 80,000 Sydney Residents were put on alert after the fragment COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Detected in sewage. Sewage samples taken from Allambie Heights on the northern beach of Sydney on Tuesday were tested positive for the virus. This is the second time a virus has been detected in sewage at the same location for two consecutive weeks. Dr. Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer, New South Wales, said he was pleased to find that the viral load in the sample remained low despite being detected. “I don’t know anyone who has been released from the quarantine living in the area, but I know that there are traveling travelers who can shed the virus for quite some time after being infected,” Chant said Wednesday. Told the reporters. COVID alert on the outskirts of Northern Beach The Allambie Heights Sewer Network serves approximately 83,400 people and includes the following suburbs: Alan Bee Heights

Balgowler

Beacon Hill

Brook veil

Collaroy

Collaroy Plateau

Cromer

Curl curl

Dee Why

French forest

Fresh water

Narrabeen

Narawina

North curl curl

North manly

Oxford Falls

Wheeler Heights Anyone who lives in the area and has symptoms like a cold or flu will be encouraged to come forward for testing. “Immediate feeling” of vaccination NSW Premier Gladys Berejikrian It also announced on Wednesday that a large number of COVID vaccination hubs will open in Sydney Olympic Park in just a few days. Center that manages both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine, Will open on May 10th. “The sooner we can safely vaccinate 6 million adults in New South Wales, the better,” said Beregikrian. Initially, anyone in categories 1a and 1b can get a jab at the mass hub of a specially equipped commercial building. Gladys Berejikrian visited the Mass Immunization Center last week. credit: AAP From May 24th, it will be expanded to include people over 50 years old. The GP Network in New South Wales will offer AstraZeneca Jab to everyone over the age of 50 from May 17th. “We are very enthusiastic and have a sense of urgency to vaccinate the adult population as soon as possible,” Premier added. “It’s very important for our future. I don’t know what’s approaching, but we know that vaccines are effective.” NSW recorded nine new COVID cases in hotel quarantine on Wednesday. No new cases were recorded locally. -Use AAP

