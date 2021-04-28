OC supervisors maintain a coronavirus emergency and say again that vaccine passports will not be enforced









Orange County supervisors will continue to provide digital services to maintain the coronavirus emergency and provide vaccination evidence needed by some businesses.

Editor’s Note: Voice of OC, Orange County’s only non-profit, non-partisan news room, offers the best and most comprehensive local coronavirus news completely free of charge. There are no ads or paywalls. I need your power. Please, Make a tax-deductible donation today To support your local news.

At the county supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, supervisor Don Wagner wondered if it was time to consider lifting the state of emergency, given the low incident, positive, and hospitalization rates for some time.

“If you contacted us with these numbers a year ago, do you think we are in a state of emergency?” Wagner asked county health officer Dr. Clayton Chau.

“The answer is from a public health standpoint. As long as there is a virus that can easily infect, you need to be vigilant,” Chow replied.

But according to Wagner, it’s not called an emergency during the flu season.

“We were always flu, and it always kills people in Orange County, but we don’t declare a state of emergency,” he said.

According to the flu, OC kills an average of 543 people annually. State data..

To date, nearly 5,000 inhabitants have been killed by the coronavirus.

Chau warned that spreading the virus unchecked could result in more mutations, more contagious, and potentially fatal.

Wagner questioned the emergency after a wave of residents appeared on Tuesday protesting the state of emergency, vaccines and masks. They also opposed what they claimed to be a compulsory vaccine passport, as in the discussion a few weeks ago.

read: Orange County officials say coronavirus vaccine passports are not compulsory for residents

Some of Wagner’s colleagues said the county would lose significant funding if the emergency declaration was lifted prematurely.

“It can also endanger some of the regular pots,” said supervisor Lisa Bartlett. “It’s not just the additional dollars that are flowing from the state and federal levels … I think we need to be careful and do nothing to endanger the dollars we receive on a regional basis. . ”

Wagner summarized a scenario in which he and his colleagues lifted the emergency declaration in the area.

“If we eliminate the emergency order, nothing will change in Orange County, except that we don’t have some of the money we’re spending to help those hurt by the blockade.”

Chow also told supervisors that regardless of the urgent declaration, he must follow guidance from the California Public Health Service, including masks and occupancy restrictions.

Officials at the Public Supervisors’ Meeting on Tuesday also reiterated that they did not intend to require a so-called vaccine passport.

County health officials are considering QR codes on people’s phones to serve as proof of vaccination needed if some businesses, such as concert halls and sports stadiums, want to increase the number of people inside.

Many residents opposed the vaccine verification program, claiming it was forced by them.

Similar comments were made at a meeting of supervisors a few weeks ago, including a comparison with the angry Holocaust of Jewish community leaders.

read: The OC Jewish community wants to put an end to the comparison between the coronavirus vaccine and the Holocaust

“It’s about personal choice, otherwise they can’t do anything. There’s nothing mandatory,” Bartlett said. “As I understand when the QR code is scanned, it only says the person’s name and the fact that they were vaccinated or the effective date. Is that correct? “

“Yes, wife,” Chau replied.

Supervisor Andrew Doe said people need some kind of vaccination record as the economy resumes.

Ask, “If those companies need vaccination verification, that’s their choice, right?”

Chau replied, “That’s right.”

Meanwhile, according to Monday, Disneyland’s vaccination supersite will be closed this Friday as the theme park reopens after being closed for more than a year due to a pandemic. news release From the county medical office.

Due to the closure of the super site, Orange County’s Family Together will host another weekly vaccination clinic in Orange.

“It’s very important to us to live up to our organizational mission by giving everyone in the community as much access as possible to the vaccine. Mobile, whether in Tustin or Garden Grove. Everyone deserves a chance to receive these life-saving vaccines, whether it’s shipping units, “Families Together CEO Alexander Rossel said in a news release Tuesday.

State officials are expected to lift all coronavirus restrictions except masks by June 15 if hospitalization is low and a sufficient number of people in the state are vaccinated.

Supervisor Doug Chafy said mobile clinics like Family Together will be important in the coming weeks.

“I found that people didn’t necessarily hesitate [to the vaccine], They are inaccessible, “Chaffee said. “Therefore, the access provided by Mobile Pod is horrifying and I think it will be of great help in dealing with hesitation.”

The clinic was important in giving shots to the most hit residents in the county.

read: OC Latin Coronavirus Vaccination Rate May Increase If Health Clinic Continues Course

Supervisor Katrina Foley asked why the time at the vaccine supersite was not extended.

“What I’ve found in my district is that mobile pods are very effective, but mobile pods can’t vaccinate enough people in sufficient quantities,” Foley said. I will. “So I think it’s hard to understand why we don’t set up a trade fair.”

Mr Chau said supply problems continued, coupled with a federal hold on Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“We don’t have enough vaccine to get up everywhere,” Chau said. “In fact, all superpods are below capacity.”

Chow also didn’t say whether the OC would meet the June 15 deadline.

“I have hope. I’m a little nervous to say that I’ll achieve that by June 15,” he said, saying that vaccines entering the Golden State are “low levels for the next few weeks.” He added that there was even more.

Hospitalization for the Orange County virus continues steadily.

As of Tuesday, 128 people were hospitalized, including 27 in the intensive care unit.

The virus has now killed 4,939 people. This is nine times the average annual number of deaths from influenza.

COVID deaths exceeded the average annual cancer deaths in OC.

Also, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke each kill more people than they do on average each year.

According to Orange County, the average annual death toll since 2016 has been around 20,000, of which 543 have died from influenza. State health data.

Last year, more than 24,400 OC residents died. Latest state health data..

According to state mortality statistics, there are more than 4,600 deaths from cancer, more than 2,800 deaths from heart disease, more than 1,400 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1,300 deaths from stroke.

The latest information on virus counts across Orange County from county data is as follows:



Infection | Hospitalization and death | Data by city | Demographics



Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can contact him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio

Relevant content