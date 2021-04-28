Connect with us

Health

OC supervisors maintain a coronavirus emergency and say again that vaccine passports will not be enforced

Avatar

Published

9 mins ago

on

By




Orange County supervisors will continue to provide digital services to maintain the coronavirus emergency and provide vaccination evidence needed by some businesses.

Editor’s Note: Voice of OC, Orange County’s only non-profit, non-partisan news room, offers the best and most comprehensive local coronavirus news completely free of charge. There are no ads or paywalls. I need your power. Please, Make a tax-deductible donation today To support your local news.

At the county supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, supervisor Don Wagner wondered if it was time to consider lifting the state of emergency, given the low incident, positive, and hospitalization rates for some time.

“If you contacted us with these numbers a year ago, do you think we are in a state of emergency?” Wagner asked county health officer Dr. Clayton Chau.

“The answer is from a public health standpoint. As long as there is a virus that can easily infect, you need to be vigilant,” Chow replied.

But according to Wagner, it’s not called an emergency during the flu season.

“We were always flu, and it always kills people in Orange County, but we don’t declare a state of emergency,” he said.

According to the flu, OC kills an average of 543 people annually. State data..

To date, nearly 5,000 inhabitants have been killed by the coronavirus.

Chau warned that spreading the virus unchecked could result in more mutations, more contagious, and potentially fatal.

Wagner questioned the emergency after a wave of residents appeared on Tuesday protesting the state of emergency, vaccines and masks. They also opposed what they claimed to be a compulsory vaccine passport, as in the discussion a few weeks ago.

read: Orange County officials say coronavirus vaccine passports are not compulsory for residents

Some of Wagner’s colleagues said the county would lose significant funding if the emergency declaration was lifted prematurely.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: