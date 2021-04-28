Health
Mosquito districts advise residents to take precautions as temperatures rise
As the pleasant spring temperatures shift between day and night in summer, mosquitoes become more active and aim to create a diet where they can find their arms, legs, neck and more. In addition to their greedy appetite, they are at risk of developing West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis.
Both the Tarlock and Eastside Mosquito Control Districts want to call on residents to take steps such as “dump and drain” to prevent mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.
In 2020, California recorded 231 cases of West Nile virus in humans and 20 cases in horses. Of the 231 human cases, 11 were fatal. According to the California Public Health Service.
In Stanislaus County, West Nile virus was found in 36 cases in humans and 3 cases in horses. The county also recorded one human case of St. Louis encephalitis.
As of April 23, no cases of West Nile virus have been reported in California.
Mosquitoes become infected with the West Nile virus when they eat infected birds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infected mosquitoes can spread the West Nile virus to humans and other animals when chewed.
About one in five people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Less than 1% develops serious neurological disorders such as encephalitis and meningitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues). According to the CDC, about 10% of people who develop a neurological infection due to the West Nile virus die. People over the age of 50 and those with certain medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and organ transplants are at increased risk of serious illness.
There are no cures or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. Symptoms can last for weeks or months, but people with mild illness usually recover spontaneously. In the neuroinfiltration type, patients can suffer from severe and sometimes long-term symptoms.
West Nile virus infections are not the only implications of the mosquito districts in the area. Mosquito varieties involved in Zika virus transmission have been detected in Stanislaus County. Aedes aegypti, which invades this area, can infect viruses such as St. Louis encephalitis, Chikungunya fever, dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika fever.
Aedes aegypti, in contrast to the native amber Culex pipiens, whose sting peaks are at dawn and dusk, is black and white, chews violently during the day and eats almost exclusively humans. In addition, Aedes aegypti larvae require much less water. Women lay eggs just above the waterline in small containers and containers for water, such as dishes, potted plants, bird baths, houseplants, tin cans, and discarded tires. Eggs can survive for up to 8 months after the water dries.
According to the CDC, most people infected with St. Louis encephalitis are asymptomatic. People who become ill may experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and malaise. Some people can develop neuroinvasive disorders such as encephalitis and meningitis. In rare cases, long-term disability or death can occur. There are no vaccines or treatments to prevent St. Louis encephalitis.
Mosquito control areas encourage residents to drain and drain the water that collects around their property.
David Heft, General Manager of the Tarlock Mosquitoes Control Area, said: Mosquitoes can grow. ”
If there is a large amount of water, such as an abandoned pool, pond, tub, or ornamental pond, the district recommends residents to put mosquitofish in it. Residents can contact the mosquitofish abatement office in Tarlock or the East Side to arrange the collection or delivery of mosquitofish.
The district will continue to monitor programs to identify mosquito breeding sources and mosquito-borne disease activity. They treat according to the monitoring results. The district expects more WNVs and mosquitoes in the coming months and wants to remind residents that the following precautions can help.
• Discard or drain the accumulated water. These are the places where mosquitoes like to lay their eggs.
• Protect yourself from mosquitoes with repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil.
• Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn. These are generally the most active times for mosquito-carrying WNVs.
• Report the abandoned pool to your local mosquito repellent area.
• Use door and window screens that fit snugly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
• Contact your veterinarian for horse vaccination against WNV.
Residents should contact their local Stanislaus County MAD for additional information or service requests.
• North of Tuolumne River Contact: (209) Eastside Mosquito Abatement District at 522-4098 (www.eastsidemosquito.com).
• South of the Tuolumne River Contact: (209) Turlock Mosquito Abatement District at 634-1234 (209)www.turlockmosquito.org).
Reporting and testing dead birds is an important step in preventing West Nile virus. Viral cases identified in dead bird and mosquito samples help identify areas that require treatment to reduce mosquito activity. To report a dead bird, call the California Hotline 1-877-WNV-BIRD or report online. www.westnile.ca.gov.. Of particular interest are crows, crows, magpies, jays and birds of prey (hawks or eagles).
