The study found that patients with COVID who were not hospitalized were at increased risk of long-term health problems.





San Francisco (KGO)- New research Analyzing tens of thousands of coronavirus survivors raises legitimate concerns about long-term health that surface months after diagnosis. Long-haul carriers of COVID-19 are those who have been diagnosed with COVID and survived, but still suffer from severe symptoms months, and even nearly a year later. Relation: Take a look inside Stanford’s study of COVID-19 “long haul carriers” “I had a bad headache and felt like I had a knife in the temple,” said Bruce Wheeler, who was diagnosed with COVID last March. A study published in Nature involved at least 73,000 out-of-hospital coronavirus patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs. Studies show that between 1 and 6 months after infection, patients experienced mental health problems, including respiratory problems, cardiovascular problems, gastrointestinal pain, and amnesia. video: “Long-distance” COVID: Doctors describe patients’ “overwhelming headaches” and “cognitive symptoms” after recovery “So they really found the full range,” said Dr. Brian Brock, who heads the Best Clinic for UCSF to treat patients with COVID who are recovering. “The question is how common these results are.” Studies show that about 1-6 months after infection, unhospitalized COVID-19 survivors were about 50% more likely to die than those without COVID-19. “This change in mortality is very important at the population level,” said Dr. Brock. “Given that 30 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, this can lead to hundreds of thousands of additional deaths six months after the initial infection.” Related: Women More likely to Experience Serious Side Effects with COVID-19 Vaccine, CDC Study Reveals The majority of non-hospitalized COVID patients analyzed in this study were white men. More than 1,600 people have died, accounting for about 2.3 percent of the total number of patients. However, as Dr. Brock pointed out, the specific cause of death in these cases remains unknown. “When trying to figure out what leads to these worse results, that part of the puzzle isn’t very clear,” Brock said. Wheeler is one of Dr. Brock’s patients, but thankfully he had no life-threatening symptoms. “I was relieved to know that I was not alone,” Wheeler said. “This was all real.” UCSF has implemented a Zoom support group for COVID patients with long-term symptoms. For more information click here. Is there a problem loading the above tracker?click Here Opens in a new window. Related stories and videos:

