Vaccine team calls home for return to Rome





Rome (AP) — Doctors and nurses manage 12 shots a day (6 am, 6 pm), visit home seniors in Rome to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, and are the most vulnerable in Italy. I hope there is a possibility. Get out of the pandemic right away.

This is a time-consuming but important part of the time-consuming immunization campaign in Italy, which is the second most populous in the world and tends to care for older people at home rather than institutionalized.

In the Lazio region around Rome, about 30,000 people over the age of 75 who could not go to the vaccination center called their homes. On Tuesday, 12 people received a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, thanks to Dr. Elisa Riccitelli and nurse Luigi Lauri. One vial of Pfizer at 6 am, one vial in the afternoon, a local public health center contracted with Uber to ensure that all schedules were met on time, and a dedicated car for the vaccination team visited I made it possible to have a driver. With 500 free rides from Uber, we’ve been able to reduce the time it takes to find a parking lot on a busy street in Rome. And when they ring the doorbell, they are welcomed inside like a hero.

“It really feels so good,” said Riccitelli. “I often vaccinate very old patients who are bedridden and unable to move, so I feel like they are doing something really useful.” The Italian vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to lack of delivery and logistics problems. However, the pace is accelerating, with 18.2 million injections so far and authorities aiming to vaccinate 80% of the population by September, reaching 500,000 a day. I want it. Lazio is better than many regions and manages just under 2 million shots. According to local authorities, appointments were made to young people aged 58, and about 80% of returnees who booked home visits received at least one dose. “It feels great, like yesterday and the day before,” said Patrizia Kumbo, 96, with dementia, after she was shot. She lives with her caregiver and receives a jab from the reclining chair in her living room, where she spends most of her day. Bedridden Giorgio Taliakarne, 85, said the jab wants to mark the end of the year’s isolation. “This way my grandson might come to me, but I’ve avoided it so far,” he said when his wife was sitting nearby. Riccitelli and Lauri pay close attention when entering their homes and wear their own protective equipment and masks. Riccitelli records relevant medical data and processes consent forms. Lauri prepares and administers the vaccine and puts it in a heat-retaining bag to keep it cool. Then wait 15 minutes to make sure there are no side effects before proceeding to the next appointment. “Fortunately, I haven’t seen any side effects,” says Riccitelli. “After 15 minutes, we say goodbye with a big smile.” ___ Nicole Winfield contributed.

