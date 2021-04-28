Health
Genetically engineered mosquito larvae released in Florida Keys | Florida
The· Florida Key is a genetically modified, non-biting male this week as part of a controversial program designed to curb the spread of insect-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika, yellow fever and other human illnesses. You will see the release of mosquito larvae.
Florida Keys Mosquito Control Area and UK Enterprise Biotechnology Oxitec last week saw 12,000 species of Aedes aegypti, two in Kajoky, one in Ram Rod Key, and three in Stupid Keys, for a total of six to three weeks. Announced that it is expected to appear. ..
Eventually Hundreds of millions Mosquito’s may be released.
Aedes aegypti populations are subsequently controlled because Oxytech midges mate with local midges and female offspring cannot survive due to breeding.
According to the CDC, Genetically modified mosquitoes have two types of genes. One is a fluorescent marker gene that glows under special red light, and the other is a self-restricting gene that prevents the offspring of female mosquitoes from becoming adults.
Then, as part of an Environmental Protection Agency-approved project, mosquitoes in the target area will be monitored against untreated comparison sites. According to Oxitec, project evaluations will be provided by the CDC and the University of Florida Institute for Medical Entomology.
According to Oxitec, Aedes aegypti, which makes up about 4% of the key mosquito population, is responsible for “almost all mosquito-borne diseases transmitted to humans” and is a heartworm and other potentially deadly disease. Can infect pets and animals.
Andrea Real, Secretary-General of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, said: “And given the unique ecosystem in which we live, those tools need to be safe, environmentally friendly and targeted.”
is more than 7,300 cases of dengue fever Reported in the United States between 2010 and 2020 – Cases are contracted primarily outside the United States, but 71 Case According to the CDC, it was infected in Florida. In the summer of 2016, the Zika virus infected 29 people in an area of 6 blocks and was forced to spray in the air to control mosquitoes. The agency said.
EPA approved Experimental license rear Risk assessment In 2019, “We have confirmed that there are no unreasonable adverse effects on humans or the environment as a result of permits to release Oxitec’s OX5034 male mosquitoes.”
The company Brazil It was successful and did not “stay in the environment and harm beneficial insects.” According to the website..
However, a similar test in the Cayman Islands in 2016 “argued that the government did not provide enough information about potential risks or researched other alternatives well” by opponents. Reported to be late Associated Press..
Some environmentalists continue to be skeptical or completely opposed. Last year, Jade Hanson, policy director at the International Technology Assessment Center and the Food Safety Center, said: Said to the guardian The program is “Jurassic Park Experiment”.
Barry Ray, Secretary-General of the Florida Keys Environmental Union, added: “People here in Florida disagree with genetically engineered mosquito and human experiments.”
A Recent reports According to a non-profit digital science magazine Not dark Oxitec was pushing for an release on Keys, but said both Key Haven and Key West rejected the proposal after critics demanded more evidence that a release was needed.
Undark has drawn attention to the use of tetracycline. Tetracycline is an antibiotic that kills female mosquitoes. Early stage of larvae..
According to the EPA’s assessment, no modified mosquitoes are released “within 500 meters from commercial citrus growing areas or wastewater treatment plants because the environmental sources of tetracycline consider the impact on female OX5034 mosquito survival”. It states.
A Yale University study analyzing the release of Oxitec in Brazil claimed that some of the offspring of genetically modified mosquitoes survived until they became adults, but Oxitec rejected the findings. Gizmodo In 2019, the survey includes “a number of false, speculative and unfounded allegations and statements.”
