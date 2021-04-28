Breakthrough Infections of the COVID-19 Vaccine: What They Are and Why We Still Have to Be Inoculated | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

Representative image (Ranjit Deshmukh / TOI, BCCL, Nagpur)

Vaccines are welcomed as the greatest weapon against the invisible enemy SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The pace of development of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the fastest in history, and these breakthrough vaccines have already protected millions of people around the world from deadly pandemics.

However, there is still a dark possibility that the virus may find a way to attack people who have already been vaccinated. This scenario is known as a “breakthrough infection of the vaccine” in which the pathogen invades the immune response produced by the vaccine. Reports of such reinfections, along with previous vaccine hesitation, can interfere with national vaccination programs in a rapidly increasing number of cases. Therefore, it is important to understand the risk of breakthrough infections in order to combat common misinformation.

Incidence of infection after vaccination in India

The chances of infection after complete vaccination are relatively low. According to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), India’s premier medical institution, only 0.04% of such reinfection cases have been reported so far in India.

According to ICMR, about 11 million recipients received Covaxin shots. Of these, at least 4,208 (0.04%) were exposed to the virus after the first dose, while only 695 (0.006%) were infected with the virus after the second dose. In the case of Covishield, of the 116 million vaccinated people, 17,145 (0.014%) were infected after the first dose and 5,014 (0.004%) were positive after the second dose of the vaccine.

“Infection after vaccination is known as a breakthrough infection. So far, 2-4 out of 10,000 breakthrough infections have occurred (in India). Is a very small number, “ICMR’s Dr Balram Bhargava told the media.

He added: “Most of the people who tested positive after receiving the drug were frontline workers and health care workers. This category was the first to be vaccinated and they had more occupational exposure. I tend to receive it. “

Why is a breakthrough infection occurring?

First, you need to know that no vaccine is 100% effective against viral diseases. Therefore, all types of vaccines, such as Moderna, Pfizer and Covaxin, are unlikely to cause breakthrough infections. In addition, it should be noted that the vaccine is a shield against the severe form of COVID-19 and is not an infectious disease. They reduce the chances of illness-related death and help patients recover faster.

In addition, it takes at least two weeks for the vaccine to develop an immune response after receiving an injection. Therefore, during this period, the chances of getting the virus are the same as those who have not received the shot. In addition, high viral infections in this wave can also lead to increased reinfection.

On the other hand, new variants of the coronavirus may re-infect and evade the vaccine-induced defense response. Therefore, it is very possible to detect the infection again after vaccination, so experts recommend that you follow all precautions even after receiving an injection.

Are Breakthrough Infectious Diseases Serious?

The CDC reveals that breakthrough infections can occur, but not at surprising or frequent rates. So far, cases have not been reportedly categorized as serious. Experts state that most infections are mild, as most vaccines can protect against moderate or severe illness.

Published in New England Journal of Medicine It also emphasizes that the risk of getting a coronavirus is significantly lower after being protected from two injections. People with the infection showed only mild symptoms and recovered relatively quickly.On the other hand, some Report It also states that a person who has been vaccinated without symptoms may have a silent infection that can transmit the disease. Scientists are trying to understand such nuances about post-vaccination reactions.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has discovered about 5,800 breakthrough infections in 77 million fully vaccinated people. Therefore, evidence from around the world emphasizes the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective tools to stop the spread and should not hesitate on the basis of isolated cases of reinfection. I am.

