Glenn County Moves to Orange | Glenn County Transcript





Glenn County is moving to a less restrictive layer of state blueprints for a safer economic resumption framework. The move to the Orange layer will allow more businesses and activities to resume, increasing the capacity and operations of some businesses that are already open. As of Tuesday, Glenn County had an average of 2.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per day, with a positive test rate of 1.8 percent. As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 10 active COVID-19 cases, one of which was hospitalized and nine of which were self-isolated. In total, the county had 2,880 positive cases, 2,845 closed cases, and 25 virus-related deaths. To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, go to the following website: https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine According to a press release from Glenn County Public Health, the California Public Health Service and the Wester Scientific Safety Review Work Group endorse the recommendations of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to live Johnson & Johnson’s suspension. COVID19 vaccine. The temporary pause was initiated with great care. At least 12 cases of “rare and severe” types of thrombosis, which have been administered more than 7.9 million times nationwide and are seen in combination with low levels of platelets, have been reported. .. According to a press release, California clinics will provide Johnson & Johnson vaccines as long as appropriate teaching materials are provided to inform patients of related health effects and other available vaccine option “low risk” vaccines. Can be administered immediately. Glenn County Vaccine Providers will continue to offer Johnson & Johnson Vaccines as an option for residents. According to the California Public Health Service, 42% of Glenn County’s eligible population has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. 32% are fully vaccinated and 10% are partially vaccinated. The county coverage is lower than the state’s average of 57.9% of residents with at least one dose, but the vaccine coverage is similar to other counties in the region. Residents of Glenn County over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For a complete list of providers or more information, please visit: www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19..

