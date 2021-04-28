Pandemic Plastic Surgery and What You Need to Know





So how have you spent these pandemic days? Do you have a small project you are doing? According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), many people choose some plastic surgery. As restrictions on the blockade of non-essential services were relaxed, many surgeons began to see an influx of patients seeking cosmetic surgery. In 2020, data from The Aesthetic Society show that total revenue spent on cosmetic surgery exceeds $ 9 billion. 2020 was a unique year to say the least. In addition, 49% of Americans who have never had plastic surgery said they were open to plastic surgery in the future. Surgeons believe that there were several factors gathered to promote cosmetic surgery, even during the pandemic. Ability to stay at home; You can wear a mask during recovery. According to doctors, many patients are seeking surgery to take advantage of their home quarantine, and they quietly perform surgery from remodeling to mom’s transformation so that they are not seen during recovery. In 2019, ASPS reported that the most common cosmetological procedures were liposuction, abdominal wall plasty, and breast augmentation. By June 2020, Botox, a minimally invasive injection to correct wrinkles in minutes or days, was the most requested cosmetological treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, face lift, rhinoplasty (cosmetic surgery), and blepharoplasty (eyelids) are currently common surgical procedures. Zoom boom! Seeing oneself many times on the screen encourages people to become obsessed with body images and perceived imperfections. This is a general recommendation from actors who have to watch themselves on television and movies for years and comply with the unrealistic standards of beauty in the industry. Today, the rise of social media and selfie culture means that this phenomenon is not limited to celebrities. For example, notice “Snapchat dysmorphia”. This, like Zoom Boom, has led to an increase in demand for plastic surgery. Many studies over the past few years have linked selfies and social media to body dysmorphic disorders, negative self-esteem, and self-image. Mandatory and non-mandatory Plastic surgeons say the vague line between mandatory and non-essential surgery led to many difficult decisions as the pandemic swept the country and all selective surgery was cancelled. Dr. Linjeffers, President of ASPS, explains: The difficulties were skin cancer and early breast cancer. At what point can they be delayed and at what point do they have to move forward? “ She continues. “These decisions were difficult because no one knew how long this would last. Certain things can be postponed for a month, but not 3-5 days.” Many of these patients who have been delayed in cancer surgery and reconstruction are now part of the backlog that plastic surgeons like Jeffers are trying to tackle. “We still don’t know the whole aftermath and the number of people who have received some delayed treatment in terms of cancer,” she said. Is it safe? Clinics and hospitals are fine-tuning new and enhanced safety procedures. Most plastic surgeons require patients to test negative for COVID-19 before performing surgery. Therefore, there are several options. If you’re thinking of investigating potential changes, line up. Click the camera to turn it off to continue zooming. Or thank you for your health as we go through this unique time in history. Diana is a certified clinical cosmetologist, beautician and make-up artist. Diana can be contacted at [email protected]

