Your lungs warn you through these symptoms, check out the early signs of COVID-19 here!

You can see that the coronavirus infects the lungs directly. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that infects the respiratory tract, especially the lungs. COVID-19 can cause a variety of breathing problems, from mild to severe. Elderly people and people with other health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes can have more serious symptoms.

The new coronavirus can infect the upper or lower respiratory tract. It travels down your airways. The lining is inflamed and can become inflamed. In some cases, the infection can extend to the alveoli.

About 80% of those who have COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It causes mild to moderate symptoms. You may have a dry cough or a sore throat. Some people suffer from pneumonia, a lung infection in which the alveoli are inflamed.

Even before symptoms appear, 25% of the lungs are already infected with the virus. However, with the help of a specialist, you can save your lungs from infection.

When the infection moves through the respiratory tract, the immune system fights back. The lungs and airways become swollen and inflamed. It starts in part of the lungs and can spread.

How do you know that your lungs are infected?

If you have breathing problems, know that the virus has infected your lungs.

Talk to your doctor right away if you have swelling or severe pain in the lower part of your lungs.

Dry cough and chest pain during coughing are also signs of COVID-19 positivity.

complications

COVID-19 can cause pulmonary complications such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress and, in some cases, complete collapse of the lungs.

In the case of pneumonia caused by this virus, the air sacs of the lungs are filled with fluid, the valves of the lungs become inflamed, and dyspnea with coughing occurs.

Most people recover from pneumonia without persistent lung damage, but this particular virus causes dyspnea and takes longer to completely withdraw.

How to improve lung function

Two functions determine overall lung health-vital capacity, the extent to which the lungs can dilate, or genetics.

The second is “lung function,” which is the processing and distribution of oxygen to the body. This function grows up to the age of 25 and then gradually declines.

Improving lung function should be the main goal, which can be achieved primarily by exercise.

At least 30 minutes for adults and 60 minutes daily for children is essential to keep lung pain away.

Exercise helps ensure healthy lung function by taking deeper breaths, expanding and contracting the internal valves of the lungs, and ensuring optimal oxygen saturation.

It also checks blood hemoglobin and RBC levels to ensure unrestricted flow to and from the lungs.

Running, walking fast, cycling and swimming are all good examples of recommended exercise.

The best way to reduce chronic inflammation is to ensure proper nutrition, especially in foods high in antioxidants such as fruits and vegetables.

Bananas, apples, tomatoes and grapes are all rich in natural antioxidants and can reduce inflammation over time.