Everything you need to know about the long-term symptoms of COVID-19





For those who have COVID-19 test positive Have Mild to moderate symptoms, The only way is to count the number of days from 14 days. After two weeks of fatigue, fever and sore throat, returning to normal is the only priority. However, for some people, symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, chest pain, muscle aches, and intermittent fever may not resolve within the prescribed time and may continue for several months thereafter. What does this mean and what do I need to remember? We asked the doctor to take them. What is “Long COVID”? according to Research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMost adults tend to seek medical care in the months following a positive test result, two-thirds of whom are in unprecedented health. Some people report COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, malaise, muscle aches, and coughs, while others have new problems such as tachycardia, depression, and kidney problems. People who report these relentless symptoms are now called COVID-19 long-distance infected individuals, and the terminology is post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. This phenomenon resembles the post-viral syndrome seen in the past with SARS, swine flu, and Ebola. “It is a proven fact that COVID can infect almost every organ in the body in the long run. Therefore, these long-distance problems we have seen so far include respiratory problems and lung fibers. Disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), irregular heart rhythm, stroke, low levels of oxygen in the blood, anxiety, stress, memory problems, odor and taste, headache due to neurological problems, onset of diabetes, obesity For high cholesterol, heart failure, agitation, coronary artery disease, constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, depression, leg and lung clots, skin and hair loss, dialysis, malaise, anemia, joint and muscle problems, and malaise. “Connecting chronic kidney disease,” said Dr. Bipin Jibhkate of Wokhart Hospital, a consultant in critical care medicine and director of the ICU. When the body fights a serious illness Inflammatory effect Some parts of the body can stress the immune system and can affect other organs and the nervous system. The effect is apparent immediately after recovery or months after the test is negative. For some, the problem may not be life-threatening, but it can actually affect quality of life, for example, loss of odor or taste. Coronavirus can affect nasal cells, so COVID-19 causes an unbalanced sensation for the next few months. Hair loss can be a problem for others. “Notable Hair loss It usually starts an average of 55 days after recovery. The hair enters the resting phase earlier than intended, which causes the hairbrush to have lumps of hair. This can be due to an inflammatory response in the body and the stress that the disease can cause, “said Dr. Linky Kapoor, a dermatologist at the Esthetic Clinic. What can I do to improve my symptoms? It is important to note that the long-term recovery time for these side effects is not yet fully known, as COVID-19 will only be seen after 2019. Dr. Jibhkate states that it is important to continue to see a doctor for follow-up so that these problems can be resolved and treated as soon as they occur.

