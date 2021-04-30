Idaho Unleashes Jobs, COVID-19 Vaccination Residence Rules | Coronavirus Covid-19 Information

Connect with us

Idaho Unleashes Jobs, COVID-19 Vaccination Residence Rules

3 mins ago

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds that of Idaho, the state announced on Tuesday that it would qualify for vaccination by eliminating the requirement for people to live or work in Idaho.

Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Ministry of Health, announced the change, stating that Idaho has exceeded the milestone of more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Thursday morning, Idaho health care providers had administered 1,036,536 COVID-19 vaccines to 5,97,444 people, and 471,095 were considered fully vaccinated. The federal-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine requires only one dose.

In a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Jeppesen said the moving average-based state COVID-19 case rate was “fluctuating” at 11 per 100,000 residents last week. According to Jeppesen, the percentage of COVID-19 tests registered as positive for infection has been below 5% for the second straight week. Hospitalization was on the decline.

“The overall condition of the COVID-19 numbers continues to look very good,” said Jeppesen.

However, according to Jeppesen, the ministry has witnessed a decrease in the number of vaccines given in the state for two consecutive weeks. He said the state on Tuesday had a four-week inventory of COVID-19 vaccine.

There is some evidence of so-called “vaccine repellent” not only in Idaho, but throughout the country. Polls show that nearly a quarter of Americans are not going to be vaccinated.

Briana Bodley, a spokesman for the South Central Public Health District, said hesitation and indifference have been observed among several groups in the area.

“Most of our young adults are less interested in vaccines because they are less likely to have serious side effects from COVID-19,” she said. “We strive to help residents understand that vaccines are most effective when the majority of the population is vaccinated.”

With a sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, some healthcare providers have begun offering walk-in vaccinations, Jeppesen said.

The St. Luke’s Health System is one of them. As of Thursday, St. Luke’s announced that anyone over the age of 16 could step into the COVID-19 vaccination site in St. Luke’s and receive free vaccination without reservation.

"St. Luke's has begun a walk-in to remove barriers that prevent people from gaining protection against vaccine-derived COVID-19, in line with state recommendations," St. Luke's news. Described in the release.






Dave Jeppesen

People between the ages of 16 and 18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine twice. Available at the St. Luke site in Nampa, Meridian, Boise, Twin Falls, and at the South Central Public Health District and several Wood River Valley pharmacies. St. Luke’s Wood River is receiving the approved Moderna vaccine for adults over the age of 18.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent when booking a carry-on. In the absence of a parent or guardian, written or verbal consent is required.

St. Luke’s said the dates and times of COVID-19 vaccination vary from place to place and can vary. Walk-ins are only accepted on designated vaccine days at specific times, so you should call 208-381-9500 for more information.

Ketchum’s Wood River Community YMCA is also planning a walk-in vaccine clinic. Members 16 years and older will be vaccinated on May 12th and will be vaccinated a second time on June 2nd.

Blaine county risk level remains “high”

Meanwhile, Brain County’s overall risk level for COVID-19 remained in the “high” category on Thursday, with key indicators on the rise.

In a risk assessment model using data from April 18-24, the county’s COVID-19 test positive rate increased from 3.35% last week to 5.43%. A rate above 5% is considered a “high” risk. In the same week, the county’s new daily number of cases per 100,000 virtual residents increased from 11.8 in the previous week to 14.9, based on a 7-day average. A percentage of 10-25 per 100,000 people is considered a “high” risk.

The impact on hospital capacity was considered “minimal.”

The county model has four risk categories: minimum, medium, high, and serious.

New infections were distributed in several age groups. In the 40-49 year old group, 7 were the newest cases in the county in 7 days. One infection was recorded in a group of 0-4 years.

The Ministry of Health recorded 255 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began last winter, the state has recorded 187,269 cases and 2,045 COVID-related deaths.

Blaine County has recorded 2,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 18 local deaths due to the virus.

..

