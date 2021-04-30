Researchers are developing new tests for coronavirus, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease





New Delhi: Scientists say the new capsule-based olfactory test may help in the rapid diagnosis of various olfactory loss-related illnesses such as COVID-19. Read again- COVID19 Chennai’s Remdesivir Supply Shortage in Crisis | Read Interestingly, the test has been found to be easy to use in patients with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease and may also be useful in diagnosing COVID-19 in a wider population, according to a study published in Royal Society Interface. there is. Read again- In the context of COVID, flights continue to operate from Chennai to a small town.Internal details Developed by researchers at Queen Mary University of London, the Smell Test Kit contains capsules of aromatic oil placed between two strips of single-sided tape. Read again- Researchers say the Brazilian Covid variant is more contagious and can evade immunity To perform an odor test, squeeze the capsule between your fingers and peel off the tape strip to release the scent contained within the capsule. Based on the ability of those who recognize these odors, a score is generated that can be sent to a doctor if they are experiencing odor loss. “Our capsule-based odor test helps in the rapid diagnosis of various illnesses associated with odor loss. These can affect chronic neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the sense of smell. Includes the known Covid-19, “said Ahmed Illmile, a senior researcher at Queen Mary Institute of Technology. “Because it is non-invasive and less stressful, capsule-based olfactory tests are superior to nasal swabs in diagnosing Covid-19. This is an advantage, especially when testing children. They are usually nasal. I’m afraid that I need to wipe it, and the test can be done comfortably at home, “Ismail added. The study, published in the journal Royal Society Interface, showed that odors from tests were detectable in a small group of eight patients with Parkinson’s disease. Participants also cited a relatively easy process of rupturing capsules, especially those that quiver, compared to standard scratch and olfactory tests available on the market. In addition, in the capsule-based odor test, “The amount of odor emitted is controlled by the amount of oil that is precisely encapsulated. Mass production of new tests is also cheaper than the scratch and sniff test,” Ismail said. Mr. says. However, they said these tests were not widely available, expensive, and too time-consuming to perform in routine medical settings. (There is input from the agency)

