A new odor test developed for patients with Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Also useful for diagnosing COVID-19: Research | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) Researchers have developed a new olfactory test that is easy to use for patients with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease and may also help diagnose COVID-19. The odor test kit was developed by researchers at Queen Mary University of London. This includes a fragrance oil capsule placed between two strips of single-sided tape. To perform an odor test, squeeze the capsule between your fingers and peel off the tape strip to release the scent contained within the capsule. Based on the ability of the person to recognize these odors, a score is generated that can be sent to a doctor if they are experiencing odor loss. “Our capsule-based olfactory tests help in the rapid diagnosis of various illnesses associated with olfactory loss, which affect chronic neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and sensation. It smells like it contains COVID-19, which is known to give. “ “Non-invasive and less stressful capsule-based olfactory tests have advantages over nasal swabs in diagnosing COVID-19, especially because children are scared when they need to do nasal swabs. , Especially when inspecting children, and testing can be done in the comfort of your own home, “Ismail added. Studies published in the journal Royal Society InterfaceShowed that the odor from the test was detectable in a small group of 8 patients with Parkinson’s disease. Participants also cited a relatively easy process of rupturing capsules, especially those that quiver, compared to standard scratch and olfactory tests available on the market. In addition, in the capsule-based odor test, “The amount of odor emitted is controlled by the amount of oil encapsulated exactly. Mass production of new tests is cheaper than the scratch and sniff test,” Ismail said. Mr. says. **** The above article was published by the news agency with minimal changes to the headline and text

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos