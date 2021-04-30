Covid-19 FAQs: Everything you need know

If you or someone you know has tested Covid-19 positive, here’s a list of all your questions answered.

Q. I’ve tested positive. Can I infect my pet?

A. The USA’s Centre for Disease Control says that there is evidence of Covid-19 spreading from people to animals in some situations, especially during close contact. There is also the possibility of pets acting as carriers of the virus between people in the same home. Therefore, people with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

Q. Can I or someone else get infected by my pet?

A. The evidence available so far suggests that the novel coronavirus originally came from an animal, probably a bat. There is no evidence to suggest infection from pets can spread to humans on a large scale. Yet, one should be careful and wash hands or sanitise hands before and after touching the pets, making it safer both ways.

Q. I want to find out if I had Covid-19 in the past, what test could I take?

A. Antibody tests can tell us whether someone has had an infection in the past, even if they have not had symptoms. Also known as serological tests and usually done on a blood sample, these tests detect antibodies produced in response to an infection. In most people, antibodies start to develop after days to weeks and can indicate if a person has had a past infection. Antibody tests cannot be used to diagnose Covid-19 in the early stages of infection or disease but can indicate whether or not someone has had the disease in the past. (Source: WHO)

Q. What test should I get to see if I have Covid-19?

A. In most situations, a molecular test is used to detect SARS-CoV-2 and confirm infection. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the most commonly used molecular test. Samples are collected from the nose and/or throat with a swab. Molecular tests detect virus in the sample by amplifying viral genetic material to detectable levels. For this reason, a molecular test is used to confirm an active infection, usually within a few days of exposure and around the time that symptoms may begin.

Q. What about rapid antigen tests?

A. Rapid antigen tests (sometimes known as a rapid diagnostic test – RDT) detect viral proteins (known as antigens). Samples are collected from the nose and/or throat with a swab. These tests are cheaper than PCR and will offer results more quickly, although they are generally less accurate. These tests perform best when there is more virus circulating in the community and when sampled from an individual during the time they are most infectious. These have a possibility of false negatives, and ICMR advisory states that all symptomatic people who tested negative in rapid antigen tests must undergo RT-PCR test to find out if they are infected.

Q. What is the difference between isolation and quarantine?

A. Both isolation and quarantine are methods of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Quarantine is used for anyone who is a close contact of someone infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, whether the infected person has symptoms or not. Quarantine means that you remain separated from others because you have been exposed to the virus and you may be infected and can take place in a designated facility or at home. For Covid-19, this means staying in the facility or at home for 14 days.

On the other hand, isolation is used for people with Covid-19 symptoms or who have tested positive for the virus. Being in isolation means being separated from other people, ideally in a medical facility where you can receive clinical care. If isolation in a medical facility is not possible and you are not in a high-risk group of developing severe disease, isolation can take place at home. If you have symptoms, you should remain in isolation for at least 10 days plus an additional 3 days without symptoms. If you are infected and do not develop symptoms, you should remain in isolation for 10 days from the time you test positive.

Q. How long does the virus survive on various surfaces?

Under lab conditions, the following is the duration of the survival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on various surfaces. Real life conditions will be different, and duration will be less based on the conditions.

Surface Example Duration Metal Doorknobs, jewelry, silverware 5-9 days Wood Furniture, decking Upto 4 days Plastics Milk containers and detergent bottles, subway and bus seats, elevator buttons 2-3 days Stainless steel Refrigerators, pots and pans, sinks, some water bottles 2-3 days Cardboard Shipping boxes 24 hours Copper Coins, teakettles, cookware 4 hours Aluminum Soda cans, tinfoil, water bottles 2 to 8 hours Glass Drinking glasses, measuring cups, mirrors, windows Up to 5 days Ceramics Dishes, pottery, mugs 5 days Paper Mail, newspaper The length of time varies. Some strains of coronavirus live for only a few minutes on paper, while others live for up to 5 days. Food Takeout, produce Coronavirus doesn’t seem to spread through food. Water Coronavirus hasn’t been found in drinking water. If it does get into the water supply, your local water treatment plant filters and disinfects the water, which should kill any germs. Fabrics Clothes, linens There’s not much research about how long the virus lives on fabric, but it’s probably not as long as on hard surfaces. Shoes One study tested the shoe soles of medical staff in a Chinese hospital intensive care unit (ICU) and found that half were positive for nucleic acids from the virus. But it’s not clear whether these pieces of the virus cause infection. The hospital’s general ward, which had people with milder cases, was less contaminated than the ICU. Skin and hair There’s no research on exactly how long the virus can live on your skin or hair. Rhinoviruses, which cause colds, survive for hours. That’s why it’s important to wash or disinfect your hands, which are most likely to come into contact with contaminated surfaces.

Researchers have found that 99% reduction in infectious SARS-CoV-2 on non-porous surfaces can occur within 3 days. In indoor settings, risks can be reduced by wearing masks (which reduces droplets that can be deposited on surfaces), routine cleaning, and consistent hand hygiene).

Q. What is 6MWT? Why is it used?

A. 6MWT is a 6-minute walking test, conducted by wearing the oximeter on the finger and walking for 6 minutes. At the end of the walk, oxygen level should not fall below 4% of the saturation point of your oxygen level, or 92%, whichever is higher. This helps in knowing if your lungs are at risk of oxygen shortage.

Q. I have symptoms but my RT-PCR test turned out to be negative. What should I do?

A. RT-PCR turning negative does not mean you do not have Covid, if you have symptoms. Watch yourself carefully. Treat all the symptoms with appropriate medicines. Watch your oxygen level. Conduct 6MWT. If your oxygen level is dropping below 92%, go for an HRCT scan of lungs and chest. This helps the doctors figure out if there is chest/ lung infection, and the extent of infection if any, and decide appropriate medication. Any score above 7/25 is to be considered serious and medical intervention is needed immediately.



A medical worker takes a swab sample of a man for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test for the Covid-19 coronavirus screening at a testing in Hyderabad on April 29, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Q. How do you sanitise your home after someone in the family who is tested positive for Covid-19 is cured?

While sick, keep the dresses you need separately. Strictly avoid touching the extra dresses in wardrobes or utensils and roaming around in the house, even if you are alone. Be mindful of where all you roam and touch. Avoid visiting all parts of your home, if it is unavoidable, please wear masks inside home when you move around. This makes your post-Covid sanitisation much easier and effective.

Once you have completed the 14-day isolation and have got your negative test report, start by deep-cleaning the things you have used. Use water above 60 degree to wash. If it is clothes, use the option of super-clean sanitising wash (60 degrees, or the warmest option your machine has) alongwith detergent liquids. Use dettol if you like.

Wear gloves and PPEs as needed, depending on what you are cleaning.

Wash and dip all the utensils you have used in hot water for 30 minutes.

Sanitise all floors, walls, doors with isopropyl alcohol spray, and use disinfectants as required. Follow the instruction labels during procedure.

Focus on high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, switch boards, tables, handles, extension cords, and countertops.

If you can wait for three-four days after the person who was sick was in the space, you don’t need to disinfect for coronavirus. Regular cleaning is enough.

Leave a gap of one day after the infected person is totally free from infection, or goes away from the space to clean carpets, rugs and curtains. These can be cleaned as they are always cleaned.

Mattresses can be vacuumed, however, wear a mask if 24 hours have not passed.

If handling dirty laundry, use masks and gloves.

Clean up all electronic devices using alcoholic wet wipes.

To clean mattresses, remove the cover and put it on sanitising wash on the machine. Use upholstery cleaners with UV light, or use anti-bacterial sprays after vacuuming the surface of the mattress.

Q. Why can’t women who have been pregnant donate plasma in India?

A. When a woman becomes pregnant, she develops antibodies against the father’s (partner’s) genetic material called Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA). The HLA antibody can lead to Transfusion Related Acute Lung Injury (TRALI). When plasma containing these HLA antibodies is transfused to a Covid-19 patient with damaged lungs. Therefore, as per current international guidelines, it is recommended not to take plasma from women who have ever been pregnant. Any woman who has carried a baby for four to six months and then miscarried will also have the antibodies.

Q. We are all positive at home, and under home isolation. Can we cook for each other and socialise among ourselves since all of us are positive?

A. If there are no other options for take-out or others helping with cooking, you can cook, to make sure you and your family members eat healthy meals. However, make sure to use all precautions, like washing hands and using sanitisers and masks while cooking, and minimise the surfaces and things you might contaminate. Disinfect the surfaces after every use.

Q. What happens if you have Covid-19 and you get vaccinated without knowing?

A. It is difficult to predict the response of a vaccine in such conditions, as the body is already busy fighting a virus that is much stronger than the vaccine.

Q. How long after recovering from Covid does one have to wait until getting vaccinated?

A. The question has been tricky. Technically, it should not make a big difference as the one who is infected already has Covid antibodies, and the purpose of vaccines is to produce those antibodies. However, there are new strains of Covid coming up every other day, so it is safe to take the vaccine which can protect against variants. However, as per ICMR, one needs to wait for four weeks after the first day of no symptoms. If you have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma to treat your Covid-19, according to the Centre for Disease Control, you can wait at least 90 days before getting the vaccine, as the antibodies in your body will last that long.

Q. What should be the gap between two doses of vaccines?

Currently, the recommended gap is six weeks between two shots. Vaccine manufacturers revise the gaps based on evidence on best immunogenic response, so keep an eye out for such recommendations.

Q. Can Covid-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms?

A. Yes, if the person has the infection, even if he/she does not show symptoms. That is why testing and isolation for positive cases is so crucial in containing Covid-19.

Q. Can I catch Covid-19 from the toilet used by someone with the disease?

A. Yes, if you do not disinfect the toilet seats, faucet handles, doorknobs, sink and taps. Always flush properly, and disinfect everything thoroughly before use, when you are compelled to use the same toilet as the infected person.

Q. Why do some people suffer a lot from Covid-19 while others don’t even show symptoms?

A. People with compromised lung health because of allergies, tuberculosis, HIV or any other immunity-related issues are generally more prone to pulmonary fibrosis and severe respiratory show distress which might result in the dipping of oxygen levels. Those who get diagnosed in the early stages can be helped with the right medical intervention.

Viral load is another factor that decides how sick one becomes. If the virus did not enter the lungs in large quantities the chances of the person remaining asymptomatic are high. It is important to expel the sputum produced in the body to keep the airways free of blockage, which in turn leads to quicker recovery.

Q. Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating the Covid-19?

A. No. According to the World Health Organization, antibiotics do not work against viruses. They only work on bacterial infections. Covid-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment of Covid-19. They should only be used as directed by a physician to treat a bacterial infection.

Q. Can the health of an asymptomatic patient deteriorate suddenly? What should they be careful about?

A. Sometimes there is a condition called silent hypoxia (also called happy asphyxia) where the body is deprived of oxygen but the person does not realise it until late, as the body gets adjusted to lower levels of oxygen and does not distress symptoms. This can result in sudden deterioration of health in a seemingly asymptomatic person.

Therefore asymptomatic patients should not depend upon their gut feeling to evaluate their health. They should keep a chart of their oximeter reading, blood pressure, heart rate, temperature etc, and must call the doctors if there are abnormalities in any of the parameters.



People read a notice that states ‘No vaccination for 3 days as per BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) orders’ pasted outside a coronavirus vaccination in Mumbai, Friday, April 30, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Q. Is it safe to eat raw vegetables and fruits? How to sanitise them?

Wash them thoroughly in running water and dry before storing them, as soon as you get them from the market or get it door-delivered. There are also vegetable washing liquids available in the market, but washing and drying them is also enough to clean them. It is safe to eat raw vegetables that are washed and sanitised, unless you have any known allergies to those particular vegetables. Do not eat raw vegetables if you are sick, as cooked light food is preferred.

Q. How do I volunteer without the risk of being infected?

A. Maintaining social distancing, wearing a PPE kit, gloves, masks and face protectors, and using sanitisers and washing hands regularly are the key to protecting yourself in any situation.

Q. What happens if I get the second dose after eight weeks? Do I have to take the first dose again?

A. Second dose in India must be after four weeks, ideally at six weeks. If you take it eight weeks, no need to restart the regime.

Q. What happens if I take only one dose of vaccination?

A. You will not get the full protection a vaccine has to offer if you do not take the booster dose.

Q. Should I wash the mask every time I use it, even if it is for 10 minutes?

A. It depends upon where you move around using the mask. If it is a really infectious atmosphere, like an isolation facility or Covid-19 ward or a testing facility, it is better to wash and disinfect it as soon as you return.

Q. How safe are surgical masks? How many times can a mask be used?

Surgical masks are ideally for one-time use. N-95 masks or double-masking give better protection against the virus than just surgical masks.

Q. Can those taking alternative medicines like Ayurveda or homoeopathy take vaccination? Or should they stop the medicines and leave a few days gap before going in for vaccination?

A. This must be discussed with your doctors and should be decided, based on what you are getting treated for.

Q. I am menstruating. Can I take the vaccination?

A. Experts have said that menstruation is not a banned condition for taking vaccines unless you have any added conditions related to immunity.

Q. I didn’t feel any pain while getting the vaccination. Why?

A. Everybody reacts to pain differently. Chances are that you might have been well-prepared mentally for taking the vaccine. Also, did you smile or grimace while taking the vaccine? These emotions are known to make the experience less painful.

Q. Many patients with symptoms are getting negative RT-PCR reports but their health deteriorates by the time they are taken to the next procedure. What to do in such cases?

A. It is better to keep a finger oximeter at home. The moment you start showing common cold and fever symptoms, oxygen level should be monitored at least once in 4 hours. Even if the test report turns out negative, if the oxygen level is dropping below 92, or is showing a significant reduction in 6-minute walk test, that is a dangerous sign.

If there is cough and tightness in the chest which is not going away after 2-3 days from the onset of symptoms, you must go for an HRCT scan even if the RT-PCR report is negative.