



In May 2012, on a nice and warm afternoon in Assisi, Italy, friends we were traveling to took us to “lunch” at a hillside restaurant called Metastacio. I never liked to have a big meal with wine in the afternoon, but our friends love it and claim it is an Italian “thing”. We sat on an open deck overlooking the green hills of Umbria. Only the bells of the church in the small town of Assisi broke the silence. I always remembered what I ate that day and thought it would be perfect for a brunch on Mother’s Day. Pasta with a light cream sauce of salmon and asparagus offers a great variation from regular egg layers, quiche and frittata. The only accompaniment you need is to drink fresh fruit salad and chilled peach bellini or orange mimosa. Pasta for brunch? why not? Italian cookbooks contain many versions of pasta with “Salmon”. In the Giuliano Hazan recipe below, some people want smoked salmon instead of fresh, peas instead of asparagus, and lemon “spike” instead of tomatoes. Hazan wants penne, but you can also use string pasta like linguine or cheese tortellini. This dish is fun to experiment with. Mom should like it. Asparagus and salmon pasta (asparagus and salmon penne) material 8 oz fresh asparagus

½ medium onion (sweet onion is best)

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

3/4 lb (12 oz) of fresh ripe tomatoes (plum tomatoes are a good choice as they are low in liquid)

1 lb pasta (choose the shape to your liking)

1/3 cup of fresh cream

½ lb (8 oz) of fresh skinless salmon or smoked salmon, as needed

The taste of salt and pepper directions Pour water into a wide sota pan, heat over high heat and bring to a boil.

Cut off the woody bottom of the asparagus spear and peel off the remaining one-third of the bottom. Add a teaspoon of salt to boiling water and slide in the asparagus. Heat for 5-6 minutes until soft. Then lift them up and set them aside. (Observe carefully and make sure the spear does not become muddy.)

While cooking the asparagus, chop the onions into small pieces and heat them over medium to high heat in a large frying pan with olive oil. Fry for about 5 minutes until golden.

Cut the asparagus into 3/4 inch lengths, add to the onions and fry for another 5 minutes.

Bring a large pot of salt water to boil for pasta. Cook until al dente.

Peel the tomatoes and chop them roughly. In addition to the asparagus / onion mixture, cook until all the liquid is gone.

Add cream to the onion / asparagus / tomato sauce and simmer for 1-2 minutes until slightly thickened. Cut salmon or smoked salmon into strips and put in a pan with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

When you have pasta, drain it and sprinkle it with sauce. Some cooking notes: If you’re using smoked salmon, it’s very good to add a little chopped fresh dill at the end.

Frozen peas are an excellent alternative to asparagus. It’s still a “spring-like” dish.

If you need to dilute the sauce, save a little water for cooking pasta.

You can eliminate tomatoes if needed. The food will still be good. Many Harrisburg Area restaurants offer brunch on Mother’s Day. Mangia Qui, Note and Home 231 are some of my favorites (especially their Bloody Mary!). But if you want to treat your mom at home, salmon pasta is perfect for an early dinner on a brunch or patio, even without views of the Ambrian countryside. We support high quality local journalism. Become friends with The Burg!

